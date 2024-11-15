“They have some interest in Walker Buehler” – MLB insider reveals potential landing spot for Dodgers’ World Series champion

One of the hottest names on the free agent market right now is Walker Buehler. The two-time World Series champion will be one of the most interesting pitchers on the open market for a number of reasons.

Thanks to his previous success and track record, Buehler has already been linked to a number of clubs this offseason, including the Atlanta Braves.

It will be an interesting offseason for the Braves, as the club will be desperate to address their pitching rotation heading into 2025. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, Walker Buehler could be part of the solution for Atlanta.

"They also have some interest in Walker Buehler. Think about their pitching staff right now, Max Fried: free agent, Charlie Morton: free agent, Spencer Strider: still coming back from elbow surgery," Morosi explained on the latest episode of the MLB Hot Stove.

Buehler has had his fair share of health struggles and inconsistencies in recent years, yet played a key role for the Los Angeles Dodgers en route to a championship.

The 30-year-old from Lexington, Kentucky, struggled across 75.1 innings last season, posting a 1-6 record with a 5.38 ERA, which was the highest he has posted since 2017.

All that being said, Walker Buehler is a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, who has shown his elite potential time and time again throughout his MLB career.

It will be interesting to see how Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos approaches the offseason, particularly when it comes to their pitching staff.

Although Buehler has struggled at times, he has also been brilliant on occasions, which is why the Braves is an intriguing spot. Atlanta has been effective at getting the most out of pitchers, so Buehler could thrive with the Braves.

"The Braves are close to home for him. Of course, he's got the Kentucky roots, he pitched at Vanderbilt. It's a nice fit for him," Morosi concluded.

Jon Morosi believes the Braves could face serious competition in the Walker Buehler sweepstakes

Even though Jon Morosi made an intriguing case for the Atlanta Braves as a landing spot for Buehler, he also gave another possible destination for the Dodgers star.

The Chicago Cubs have also emerged as a potential suitor for the two-time All-Star, according to Morosi.

The Chicago Cubs are expected to be in the market for a starting pitcher this offseason, which makes sense as to why Morosi would name them as a Buehler contender. After not reaching the postseason since 2020, the Cubs should be active this offseason as they look to return to contention.

