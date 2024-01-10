"They are keeping the door open " - Dodgers want Clayton Kershaw to end his career with the franchise, per MLB insider

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly keeping an eye on club icon Clayton Kershaw. After shocking the MLB universe by completely taking over the offseason, Los Angeles may be far from finished with their preparation for the new season.

According to former MLB General Manager Jim Bowden, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been monitoring their long-time ace Clayton Kershaw, who remains an unrestricted free agent. Although the team has spent over one billion dollars on contracts this offseason, there are a number of question marks surrounding the roster, with the pitching rotation being one of them.

When it comes to Clayton Kershaw, MLB insider Jim Bowden says "They are keeping the door open," referring to Los Angeles. Bowden also mentioned that the club hopes that the future Hall of Fame pitcher will decide to retire as a member of the organization.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"The Dodgers are "keeping the door open" for a potential Clayton Kershaw return and "hope he decides to finish his career as a Dodger," per @JimBowdenGM. Kershaw underwent surgery this offseason and won't be back until "some point next summer," according to his announcement." - @noahcamras

The 35-year-old underwent a procedure the repair the glenohumeral ligaments and capsule in his throwing shoulder. Although Clayton Kershaw has remained one of the most effective pitchers in the MLB, at his advanced age, health may be his biggest obstacle at this stage of his career. He expected to return at some point in the summer.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have some questions regarding their 2024 pitching rotation

Although Los Angeles made a number of high-profile moves to bolster their roster, there are some questions regarding their pitching rotation. After signing the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, while also trading for Tyler Glasnow, many view the team as the World Series favorites heading into the new season.

Expand Tweet

"Dodgers News: MLB Executives Overwhelmingly Pick Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Win Rookie of the Year" - @RonBohning

That being said, Shohei Ohtani will not pitch at all in 2024, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has never pitched in the MLB, and Tyler Glasnow has suffered various injuries throughout his career. Not to mention that injuries to Walker Buehler and Dustin May, Los Angeles may need to bolster their rotation before the new campaign.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.