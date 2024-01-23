"They’ll be out of postseason contention by then" - MLB fans troll New York Mets as team announces mid-April launch date for City Connect uniforms

The 2023 season was a disaster on a number of levels for the New York Mets. Now, fans of baseball's highest spending team last year have sent a clear message, and it doesn't pertain to the team's style.

According to Paul Lukas on UniWatch, the Mets, who are among the last teams in MLB to do so, will release their City Connect jerseys before opening day. City Connect jerseys are alternative gamewear produced by Nike. To date, 25 of the league's 30 teams have come out with their own versions.

"The Mets will reportedly wear their City Connect uniforms for the first time on Friday, April 26, per @UniWatch, with the unveiling of the look coming about a week before. Nothing is known yet about what the design will be" - SNY Mets

Although nobody will know what the New York Mets City Connect jerseys look like until about a week before opening day, fans are already having their say. Many took to social media to troll the team. In short, it does not look as though there is an overwhelming sense of enthusiasm for the occasion.

Last year, despite spending more money than any other team, the Mets finished with a 75-87 record. Not only was this some 29 games behind the Atlanta Braves, who won the NL East, but it was the eighth-worst record in the entire MLB. Needless to say, fans believe that there should be bigger priorities on the team's plate going forward.

By and large, City Connect uniforms have been polarizing. While some fanbases seem to like the look for their team, others certainly do not. The jerseys aim to reflect something about the identity of the team's location, and vary from mountains depicted on the Colorado Rockies' City Connect outfits to less popular styles, like the all-yellow scheme given to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

City Connect jerseys or not, the New York Mets will need to win in 2024

A year ago, the Mets had a completely different makeup. Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and David Robertson no longer pitch for the team. Additionally, both manager Billy Eppler and Buck Showalter are no longer with the team.

Led by billionaire owner Steve Cohen, the New York Mets know that fan patience is running very low. Whether or not their City Connect uniforms turn out to be vogue or disgraceful is secondary to the fact that winning needs to prioritized at all costs next season.

