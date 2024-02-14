"They look cheap because they are" - MLB fans get vocal about players' concerns over league's new uniforms for 2024

As MLB players report for Spring Training, the spotlight is on the league’s new Nike-designed uniforms for the 2024 season, and the reviews are far from positive. Players, including St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas, voiced their discontent with the new look, with one player even describing the uniforms as cheap.

The criticism centers on Nike’s Vapor Premier "chassis," a departure from the traditional designs seen in previous seasons. The noticeable difference has sparked concerns among players about the feel and performance of the new jerseys. The St. Louis Cardinals player expressed unease about how the uniforms would look as players sweat through the material, pointing out changes in the pants’ measurements and fit.

"They look cheap because they are." - Commented one fan.

Nike’s Vapor Premier template, introduced for the first time this season, boasts a "breathable, lightweight, high-performance fabric" made from at least 90% recycled polyester yarns. While some players, such as Nolan Arenado and Jason Heyward, provided positive initial reviews, Mikolas hopes early critiques during Spring Training will lead to adjustments before the regular season begins.

Fan versions of the jerseys have also dropped in quality, according to buyers

The discontent extends beyond the players, as fans also express displeasure with the new Fanatics MLB jerseys. Reviews highlight concerns about the perceived drop in quality compared to previous seasons.

"They look like replicas." - Posted another disappointed fan.

Fanatics, responsible for the production of the jerseys under a partnership with Nike and MLB, has faced criticism in the past for quality issues. With the new Nike/Fanatics deal taking effect in 2024, both players and fans are providing firsthand feedback on the perceived shortcomings of the latest MLB uniforms.

As MLB teams gear up for the 2024 season, the uniform controversy adds an unexpected layer of discussion, raising questions about the balance between innovation and tradition in the world of sports apparel. Whether adjustments will be made in response to the critiques remains to be seen, but the discontent could shape the narrative surrounding the aesthetics of the upcoming baseball season.

