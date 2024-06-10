"They look just like the Phillies awful city connect jerseys" - Twins fans bemoan reveal of team's alternate uniforms

The Minnesota Twins are the latest MLB club to reveal their City Connect jerseys. Like most teams that went before them, their fans are not exactly pleased with the new gear. The team posted their official uniforms on social media:

They are dubbed the Ripple Effect uniforms. The jerseys feature a much brighter blue than the Twins normally play in, as well as yellow accents. The logo on the hat is the state outline with a graphic inside. The logo on the jersey is the letters MN with a star above it.

There have been a lot of blue-themed City Connect jerseys, and most fans aren't happy about that. Twins fans are the latest to voice their overall displeasure.

"We’re going backwards... I was into city connects at first but the majority of them aren’t that good," one fan said.

"Why this season all City connect jerseys are blue blue and blue?" another asked.

"Blue and yellow for everyone!" one person proclaimed.

"The worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life," one stated plainly.

Blue and yellow have been a common color choice for City Connect uniforms this year, and that trend didn't stop with the Minnesota Twins.

Twins join list of teams with City Connect jerseys

By the end of this year, all but two teams will have debuted City Connect jerseys for the first time. The Minnesota Twins just added their name to that list, and others will follow in the future. Every team has one that has either been used, revealed, or planned.

Most teams have a City Connect jersey now

That excludes two squads. First, the New York Yankees do not have a City Connect jersey. They are one of the most traditional franchises in sports. Their stars can't even have a beard, and they're not likely to add an alternate jersey for the first time ever, especially one that's as flashy and unique as some teams' new alternates.

Secondly, the Oakland Athletics don't have one. This is more likely because they're moving out of Oakland soon and their future is in the air. There's no telling what they will be called in three years, so they can't commit to a new jersey yet.

