"They may have to retire his number out here" - MLB commentator after Mike Trout blasted his second dinger against Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels take doubleheader win

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout emerged as a hero after hitting two home runs against the Seattle Mariners in a doubleheader on Saturday. In the third inning, against Seattle Mariners pitcher Tommy Milone, Mike blasted his second home run with finesse. Interestingly, the crowd went silent in delight as they saw Mike hit incredible shots above the bleachers.

After witnessing Mike's greatness, the MLB commentator couldn't help but comment:

"They may have to retire his number out here."

Jimmer Herget, the Los Angeles Angels pitcher and a fellow teammate of Trout, also couldn't stop praising Mike after he homered twice on the same day.

Jimmy said:

"It's incredible -- guys keep pitching to him and it's hilarious. He's the best player on the planet -- or one of the best players on the planet. We have another one [Shohei Ohtani] here, too."

Mike Trout loves hitting in Seattle!



"They may have to retire his number out here."Mike Trout loves hitting in Seattle!(via @Angels "They may have to retire his number out here." 😆Mike Trout loves hitting in Seattle!(via @Angels)https://t.co/Ke6WR9v8jH

Mike smacked two home runs in the Los Angeles Angels' 4-1 triumph over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday. Mike has now hit four home runs in three days, clubbing the MLB games on Thursday and Saturday.

Witnessing greatness. 4 HR in the last 3 days.Witnessing greatness. https://t.co/33TXDXh89r

Mike Trout's interview after the first Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners game on Saturday

Erica Weston, the Los Angeles Angels host of Bally Sports West, was spotted interviewing Mike after the first game on Saturday.

Erica asked Mike:

"I know it must be enjoyable hitting a home run in any ballpark, particularly, when you are at home, you hear the fans roat. But here the crowd actually went silent. How gratifying is that?"

Mike answered:

"It felt good."

Mike Trout hits his fifth home run

The Los Angeles Angels still have a long way to go to reclaim their former greatness this season. Mike Trout, on the other hand, appears to be leading the MLB club from the front.

On Sunday, Mike Trout showed his caliber and did it once again. He hit the fifth home run of the five-game series.

Mike said, "It’s big for us to do that, after that skid we had."

MLB Metrics @MLBMetrics My goodness Mike Trout has done it again. 5 home runs in the last 4 days. My goodness Mike Trout has done it again. 5 home runs in the last 4 days. https://t.co/B1MPngEBlf

On Sunday, Los Angeles won against Seattle Mariners with a 4-0 win.

