The Pittsburgh Pirates have made a significant move in the offseason, reportedly securing a one-year, $10.5 million deal with veteran left-handed reliever Aroldis Chapman. While the club has yet to confirm the agreement, the deal is said to be pending a physical examination.

Chapman, 35, is a seasoned pitcher with an impressive resume, boasting seven All-Star selections and two World Series championships, the most recent of which came with the Texas Rangers in the 2023 season. Last year, he showcased his prowess with a 3.09 ERA over 58 1/3 innings in 61 games, contributing significantly to the Rangers’ historic title run.

Some fans have taken to social media to address the Pittsburgh Pirates newest addition to their roster. Some have mocked the signing, pointing out to the team’s losing record in the latest seasons. However, other fans believe the Pirates could be making a significant improvement for what seems to be a team filled with young talent and a bright future.

"They might win 60 games." - Mocked one fan.

The flame-throwing southpaw’s journey to Pittsburgh involves a series of moves in recent seasons. In the 2022 season, he recorded a 4.46 ERA in 43 games with the New York Yankees, but he rebounded strongly in 2023, finishing with a 3.09 ERA in the regular season and delivering a stellar performance in the postseason.

Despite Aroldis’ Chapman’s impressive fastball there are still some areas of concern with his walk-rate percentage.

Chapman’s fastball remains a force to be reckoned with, averaging an impressive 99.5 mph. Despite not being a traditional closer in recent years, he brings valuable experience to the Pirates bullpen, with a track record of 15 regular-season saves over the last two seasons.

"Payroll just doubled." - Joked another fan.

However, one aspect of concern is Chapman’s tendecy to struggle with control, evidenced by a walk rate exceeding 14.5% in each of the last three seasons. Despite this, his ability to escape jams and high strikeout rates make him a valuable asset for the Pirates as they aim to strengthen their pitching staff.

For the Pirates, this signing represents a strategic move to bolster their bullpen with a seasoned pitcher who has demonstrated the ability to perform under pressure. The one-year deal provides flexibility to make strides in the upcoming season. As the deal awaits official confirmation pending a physical, Pirates fans eagerly anticipate Chapman’s potential impact on their team’s success in the upcoming MLB season.

