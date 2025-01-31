"They must be fully out on Pete Alonso"; "Give him what he wants" - Fans react to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Blue Jays' latest contract development

The Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero have spent some of the offseason negotiating a contract extension. The first baseman is coming off an All-Star season and only has one more year left under team control before he enters free agency.

The Jays initially offered him a contract, but he reportedly turned it down and said it wasn't even close to what he wanted. Now, they seem to have bridged the gap a bit as the latest report says they're much closer to an agreement.

Per Hector Gomez, the Blue Jays have crept closer to Guerrero Jr.'s asking price.

Fans reacted to this development. Some believe it further limits Pete Alonso's market in free agency, and others just want them to get a deal done.

"Hector I NEED THIS," one proclaimed.

"Why would he do that? Same as Soto get to the market and let the teams bid for you. Don’t believe this for a second," another said.

"Hopefully this works out," one chimed in.

"Hector bro you’re confusing me," another said.

There's no imminent deal, but per the reports, things are trending in the right direction and a resolution is not totally out of sight anymore.

Former teammate weighs in on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. situation

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez played a few seasons (2017-2022) in Toronto playing alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He doesn't know why the two sides haven't yet reached an agreement.

Teoscar Hernandez spoke on the Vladmir Guerrero Jr. situation (Imagn)

He said via ClutchPoints:

“Sometimes as a player when you don't see the organization try to keep you, you get a little angry. I don't think the Blue Jays want that to happen to Vladdy. Hopefully they can make it work, because he wants to stay. But at the end of the day it's business, and you have to do what's best for you and your family.”

According to Hernandez, Guerrero Jr. wants to remain in Toronto, he just has a value that he isn't going to settle for much less than right now. The Jays have a tough decision on extending him and then potentially doing the same with Bo Bichette.

