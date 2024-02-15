"They have prospects Houston might want" - MLB insider believes Phillies should reach out to the Astros about Kyle Tucker

The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the hottest teams in the majors, especially for the last two years. After reaching the postseason twice and almost winning the World Series, they are all set for the upcoming 2024 season.

However, there have been changes to their squad and questions about performance. Rhys Hoskins was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers, and they have room to pick up some key players for the future.

MLB insider Zachary Rotman believes the Phillies should reach out to the Astros about Kyle Tucker. While it sounds like an exciting trade, there are several factors involved, and it might take place in the coming years.

According to Rotman, the Houston Astros might want something from their NL East rival next offseason. On the other hand, the Phillies are ready to spend money on top players like Tucker. He stated that they have prospects Houston might want.

"The Phillies are a team willing to spend big money on a player of Tucker's caliber, and they have prospects Houston might want next offseason," Rothman stated.

Will the Phillies trade Kyle Schwarber for Tucker?

Tucker will hit the free-agent market after his 2025 season. The Astros might want to retain him, but not if they wish to Kyle Schwarber in return. Schwarber's contract with his team will end in 2025. That said, they might want to strike a deal that gives them more financial freedom.

If they offer Tucker a large deal and send over Schwarber, there is a possibility for a trade. As for the Astros, they are looking to rebuild their farm system. The financial aspect plays a crucial role if they want to reach out to Tucker.

It also depends on each player's performance for the upcoming years. Every player will give their best before hitting free agency to get the best offers. Yet, it relies on more than two teams since others also will be interested in free agents.

