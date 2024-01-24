“They put in who they want to put in” - Gary Sheffield’s son rips HOF voters as 9x All-Star misses out on Cooperstown induction on final ballot

It was Gary Sheffield's final year on the Hall of Fame ballot and he came up just short. He received 63.9% of the vote, so he missed the 75% threshold. That effectively means his chance to be in the Hall is over, though there are some workarounds that can come to fruition later on.

Expand Tweet

Sheffield's son took the opportunity to rip the voters. A fan mentioned that what they believe to be unfounded steroid allegations caused Sheffield to miss out:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Your dad gets hosed because a bunch of high almighty writers assume he did roids when there’s zero proof that he did and I don’t believe he did. Sorry man. Hopefully the veterans committee in a couple of years will make this right."

Sheffield Jr. responded on X:

"Nah, they didn’t need proof. Wasn’t about that. They put in who they want to put in and that’s fine because when he does make it by committee whenever that may be and they ask for an interview… The answer is no. I’ll tell them myself."

He wasn't too happy that his father was seemingly snubbed from the Hall of Fame. The former New York Yankees star was a nine-time All-Star and had numbers that many believe are Hall of Fame worthy.

While he missed out on his final year, Minnesota Twins legend Joe Mauer and Texas Rangers icon Adrian Beltre made it the first time they were eligible.

Gary Sheffield missed out on Hall of Fame

Gary Sheffield was hopeful heading into his 10th and final year on the ballot. Unfortunately, he came up short. He was close, but that doesn't help his candidacy. It's possible an Era committee will vote on Sheffield in the near future like they did for Fred McGriff, but there's no guarantee.

Gary Sheffield didn't make the Hall of Fame

Despite missing out, he's one of the players who had the highest final vote percentage, some of whom went on to make the Hall of Fame in one way or another. For now, it remains to be seen what is in the former Miami Marlins slugger's future.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.