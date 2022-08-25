"They're going on an adventure!" "Hey, why not. Colorado is a pretty state" - Texas Rangers fans in splits after bullpen gets spotted exploring the Rockies stadium during live game

During the middle of last night's game between the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies, members of the Rangers' bullpen were spotted exploring the outfield at Coors Field. The home plate umpire saw them during the middle of an at-bat, and ordered them to go back to the bullpen.

Texas Rangers @Rangers Can't fault the boys for exploring beautiful Colorado. 🤣 Can't fault the boys for exploring beautiful Colorado. 🤣 https://t.co/7kULc27HQm

This is not the first time this has even happened this season with an opposing team. When the New York Mets played the Rockies on the road, pitcher Joely Rodriguez was spotted out in the rocks sitting in a folding chair. Why do players like to sit in the Coors Field outfield?

To answer this question, the outfield at Coors Field is absolutely beautiful. In center field behind the wall, there are a bunch of rocks and trees, creating a great landscape. Between the trees, there is an opening for a perfect view of the game.

However, it might not be the smartest idea to go here during the game. For one reason, the center field backdrop is meant for the batter's eye, and the players might disrupt that. It can also be looked at as unprofessional from the Rangers' perspective. This is especially so because the Rangers have one of the worst bullpens in baseball.

The Texas Rangers ended up losing this game 7-6 to the Colorado Rockies. Fittingly, the Rangers bullpen did blow the game late, but it was not soley their fault. Releiver Brock Burke gave up three runs in the seventh inning, but they were not earned as Corey Seager made an error with two outs.

This loss marked the 67th of the season for the Texas Rangers. They have fallen to 11 games under .500. This season was expected to be different for the Rangers; however, it has been nothing short of dissapointing.

Inside the Texas Rangers' dissapointing 2022 MLB season

Texas Rangers v Cleveland Guardians

After failing to reach the playoffs the past five seasons, the Rangers decided to make a splash in free agency this past off-season. They signed stars Corey Seager and Marcus Semien for their middle infield, with their contracts totaling to $500 million.

However, both stars have been underwhelming this season, along with the Rangers as a whole. This season also saw the firing of their manager and their GM stepping down.

It appears the Rangers will miss the postseason for a sixth straight season. They are currently 56-67 and are 22.5 games back in the American League West. They are also out of the AL Wild Card race completely. This year was a total bust for the Texas Rangers, but hopefully next season will bring them more success.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt