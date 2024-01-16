"They're going full-on villain mode" - Giants pitcher Ross Stripling impressed with how Dodgers have handled their offseason

San Francisco Giants pitcher Ross Stripling has much to say about the Los Angeles Dodgers and how they have moved this offseason. It has been one of the most impressive offseasons a team has had recently.

They signed two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million deal. Just after that, they traded with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot.

The Dodgers also signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto and slugging outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. Stripling joined Foul Territory TV to discuss how impressed he was with the team's offseason.

"The way I look at it, they're going full-on villain mode in a way. They have always had the payroll, but they have done an unbelievable job drafting and developing talent," stated Stripling.

Stripling said that the team has always done a great job in their drafts and developing the talent they get along the way. And they have never been afraid to spend big-time money to acquire players.

"Now it's Freddie, it's Mookie, it's Shohei, and it's Yamamoto and they're coming for everybody. It's time to win. You know, props to them for making it happen," said Stripling.

Ross Stripling gave props to the team and how the front office has assembled a juggernaut roster. It seems as if it is the Dodgers' World Series to lose this upcoming season.

Can Ross Stripling and the Giants stack up with the Dodgers?

It will be tough for any team in the league to stack up with what the Dodgers have assembled, and Ross Stripling knows that. From offense to pitching, this team has nearly zero holes.

They are coming off a season where they were clearly the leaders in the National League West with a record of 100-62. They held a 16-game lead on the Arizona Diamondbacks and a 21-game lead on the Giants.

The Giants may be a better team than last season, but they may not have the manpower to fight for a divisional championship. They still have some holes they need to fill before the 2024 season.

One of their most significant needs is bringing in another offensive bat. SF doesn't have many impact players they can rely on offensively and have missed out on their early free-agent targets.

It could be a troubling season in San Francisco unless they can make a few signings. Look for them to continue to test the market.

