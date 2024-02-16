"They're going to be really popular" - MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred defends the new 2024 Nike jerseys 

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred defended the fresh new injection that MLB jersey provider Nike is bringing to the uniforms of all 30 teams ahead of the 2024 MLB season. With rumors circulating that many players do not like the design or the materials of the new kits.

Manfred felt otherwise as he elaborated on his take during MLB Spring Training Media Day on Thursday in Tampa, Florida.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The jerseys are different. They're designed to be performance wear... I think after people wear them a little bit, they're going to be really popular." - Rob Manfred

These new jerseys, which Nike and MLB introduced earlier this week, are said to be softer, lighter, and more flexible. Nonetheless, a number of players from throughout the league have voice criticism of these recent posts. When questioned on Thursday over the new Nike jerseys, Manfred said the league is aware of the response of the players and the fans.

"We always pay attention to what people are saying about any new initiative. With baseball, any new initiative there’s going to be some negative feedback.

"First, and most important, these are Nike jerseys. We entered this relationship with Nike because of who they are and the kinds of products they produce. Everything they’ve done for us so far has been absolutely 100 percent successful across the board." - Rob Manfred

Manfred took the chance to remind the media and fans that when these jerseys were first featured last season in the All-Star game, the overall response from the players was a positive one.

"The jerseys are different. They are designed to be performance wear as opposed to what has traditionally been worn…but they have been tested more extensively than any jersey in any sport. The feedback from the All-Star Game last year where the jerseys were worn was uniformly positive from the players." - MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred

A majority of ballplayers approved the new Nike Vapour Premier jerseys in Seattle last year; they were created and engineered by Nike but made by Fanatics.

However, as spring training got underway this year, players noted variations in color, fit, and other aspects of the jerseys, such as the typefaces on the front and back, and they voiced their opinions in public. In 2020, Nike replaced Majestic as the major league teams' exclusive jersey sponsor.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has decided to end his run at the helm of the league after the 2028 campaign

Rob Manfred, who is currently 65 years old, stated that this would be his final term as commissioner when asked about his future during the press conference. There will be a new MLB commissioner leading the 2029 season following the 2028 campaign.

"I just started a five-year term. That math, right? That makes me 70 years old. You can only have so much fun in one lifetime. I have been open with [the 30 MLB franchise owners] about the fact that this is going to be my last term." - Rob Manfred

The 30 club owners of MLB decided in July of last year to extend Manfred's term through the 2028 campaign. Between now and 2028, a lot can and will happen. Rob Manfred apparently earns over $25 million a year for his position.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.