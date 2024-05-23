"They're going to win the World Series" - When Bryce Harper predicted Nationals' 2019 glory after club signed Patrick Corbin in free agency

Bryce Harper has been destined for greatness since before he even stepped on an MLB field. The former first-overall pick of the Washington Nationals entered the league with a level of hype that is rarely seen when it comes to prospects. At the time, the Nationals were able to land both Harper and ultra-prospect Stephen Strasburg.

"Bryce Harper, Drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 1st round (1st) of the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft from College of Southern Nevada (Henderson, NV)." - @scoutingbasebl

Together, the pair helped the Washington Nationals turn their fortune around, developing into a World Series contender. Unfortunately for Bryce Harper, he was unable to make it over the hump during his tenure with the club, never once leading the team to glory.

Prior to the 2019 season, Harper entered free agency and instantly became one of the most coveted players to hit the open market. Instead of choosing to extend with the Washington Nationals, Harper signed a mammoth deal to join the Philadelphia Phillies. In the wake of his move, the Nationals pivoted, signing starting pitcher Patrick Corbin to a six-year, $140,000,000 deal.

"Does the Patrick Corbin deal rule out Bryce Harper's return to the #Nationals @JonHeyman joined @RoFlo on #MLBTonight to discuss" - @MLBNetwork

"They're going to win the World Series," Harper said in a 2020 interview on the Starting 9 podcast. Harper said that he told his agent Scott Bora that Patrick Corbin would be a difference-maker for the club. "They were always one pitcher away," he said. The combination of Corbin, Max Scherzer, and Stephen Strasburg turned out to be the key as the Nationals brought home the title.

Bryce Harper has yet to win the World Series with the Phillies

Following his high-profile move to the Philadelphia Phillies, Harper has yet to bring his new club to a title. That being said, Harper and the rest of the loaded Phillies roster have been close multiple times. The closest Harper has ever been to winning the World Series came in 2022 when the Philadelphia Phillies battled the Houston Astros for the crown.

Although the Houston Astros ultimately won the World Series, the window remains open for the Phillies to push for their first title since 2008. The Phillies lost in the NLCS last season to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but they have emerged as one of the top teams in the MLB this season, and look like a legitimate threat yet again. Could this finally be the year for Bryce Harper?

