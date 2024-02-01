"They're gonna miss him" - MLB analyst opens up about Yankees missing out on Wandy Peralta, trusting their system to create another closer 

Former New York Yankees reliever Wandy Peralta has signed a four-year, $16.5 million deal with the San Diego Padres and MLB Insider Andy Martino believes that the Yankees are going to miss him. The left-handed Dominican has been pitching in the major leagues for eight years and recently entered free agency after spending the last three years with the Yankees. While the New York side has proven that they can develop talents in the bullpen when needed, there is no doubt that they will miss Peralta as a reliable arm.

Wandy Peralta was signed by the Cincinnati Reds as an amateur free agent in 2010 and went on to make his MLB debut for them in 2016, after rising through the minor leagues. He earned his spot in the bullpen in 2017 but lost his form the next year. He was then claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants in 2017 and then traded to the Yankees in 2021.

Discussing Peralta's move to the San Diego Padres on the popular baseball show SNY, Martino said that the Dominican is often underrated because he is not a closer and is not considered to be flashy. However, he has been an elite pitcher in the major league for the past six years and has plenty of experience, which will be a great fit for the Padres:

"The Yankees wanted him. They're gonna miss him. They offered him multiple years, but someone offered him four."

Wandy Peralta has 3 opt-out clauses in his contract with Padres

Latest reports have confirmed that former New York Yankees reliever Wandy Peralta has signed a four-year, $16.5 million contract with the San Diego Padres after entering free agency during the offseason.

While the move is still pending a physical, it has been reported that the deal includes three opt-out clauses, meaning that Peralta can choose to become a free agent at the end of each season. Peralta has been a steady reliever in the MLB for the past few years and joins Yuki Matsui and Woo Suk Go as newcomers to the Padres pitching team.

