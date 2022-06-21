"They're not good enough to be in the all star game" "Some of my favorite players as a kid were those quirky utility players" - MLB fans split after Buck Showalter proposes change to All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star game is a time to showcase the best the league has to offer, but New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter has a proposal to shake up the game. This idea has proven to be very controversial. MLB fans are split on the idea of adding a utility player to the game that is intended to celebrate the top players in the league.

The MLB Network posted an image of the quote from Buck Showalter to their Twitter account.

The All-Star game is more than just a gathering of the league's best players. Many players have incentives in their contracts that can provide bonuses. Therefore, adding a utility player role in the All-Star game would provide added incentives to players in that role.

This fan does not think that utility players are good enough to play in the All-Star game.

Kain @Kaindeschain @MLBNetwork If they're utility players who aren't good enough to be irreplaceable at a single position, they're not good enough to be in the all star game @MLBNetwork If they're utility players who aren't good enough to be irreplaceable at a single position, they're not good enough to be in the all star game

This user does see an opening for a slot. His comment is representative of the split that exists among MLB fans.

The All-Star game is a staple of the baseball season, and this proposed change has fans split on loving and hating the idea.

Fans are unsure if the MLB All-Star game needs to change

The fear of change is something that exists within all sports, but it has a special place in baseball. Baseball and the MLB have been ingrained in the fabric of the United States for as long as anybody can remember, with teams like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers being well over 100 years old.

This change would provide an opportunity to utility players, and could even provide some entertainment, but fans are not convinced.

This fan believes that only superstars should be present at the All-Star game.

A3rdrightwing @a3rdrightwing @MLBNetwork Disagree. All Stars are for starring players only. How can you be considered elite if you are not durable making every start, playing every day, closing in high leverage situations. It's an exhibition of the best in the sport, not the best team players per se. @MLBNetwork Disagree. All Stars are for starring players only. How can you be considered elite if you are not durable making every start, playing every day, closing in high leverage situations. It's an exhibition of the best in the sport, not the best team players per se.

This fan sees a similarity to the NFL and their Pro Bowl, and is in support of the idea from Buck Showalter.

Uncle Buck @UncleBuck1111 @MLBNetwork NFL has a pro bowl spot for special teams contributors… this makes sense. Elite utility guys are usually the difference makers on championship teams @MLBNetwork NFL has a pro bowl spot for special teams contributors… this makes sense. Elite utility guys are usually the difference makers on championship teams

Support for Buck Showalter and the idea was not completely non-existent.

Samantha⁷ ⚾️ @xiggy89x @Mikem1288 @MLBNetwork Absolutely and Buck is completely correct. Bench guys play a huge role in a team success. @Mikem1288 @MLBNetwork Absolutely and Buck is completely correct. Bench guys play a huge role in a team success.

This user simply brushes off the idea with easy to understand reasoning.

This fan has a good argument against the idea, and it definitely makes sense.

ASG recognizes the best at each position IN THE ENTIRE LEAGUE. If a guy can’t start daily on his own team, how can he be in a League ASG? @MLBNetwork And call it “Guy that’s really good on our team but just barely not good enough to be in the starting lineup on a consistent basis.”ASG recognizes the best at each position IN THE ENTIRE LEAGUE. If a guy can’t start daily on his own team, how can he be in a League ASG? @MLBNetwork And call it “Guy that’s really good on our team but just barely not good enough to be in the starting lineup on a consistent basis.”ASG recognizes the best at each position IN THE ENTIRE LEAGUE. If a guy can’t start daily on his own team, how can he be in a League ASG?

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter is on the right track, with the idea that utility players deserve more praise and recognition than they currently receive. However, keeping the All-Star game as the most exclusive group of players in the season provides more value in the long term, even if it leads to depth players being overlooked.

