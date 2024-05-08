“They're probably hesitant” - MLB insider weighs in on Shohei Ohtani’s NL MVP chances as a DH

Shohei Ohtani's impressive hitting with the Dodgers is hard to miss. The two-way star is leading the league in home runs (11) and the Dodgers have been on fire with their powerful offense. Ohtani's performance has garnered attention, as many believe he has a chance for the MVP.

A third MVP award will certainly look good on Ohtani's baseball resume. However, he will need to pull it off only as a designated hitter. Ohtani is not expected to step on the mound anytime soon, at least not this season.

While many believe it is possible, some feel Ohtani could get another MVP only when he starts pitching again.

MLB analyst and former third baseman Trevor Plouffe believes it's going to take a lot for Shohei Ohtani to win the MVP this season.

"It's going to take a lot. I don't know if he can get it done. The voters have never voted that way and I feel that they're probably hesitant to continue to give Shohei MVPs. I don't know why, but I just feel that," Plouffe said on the Chris Rose Sports broadcast.

Chris Rose remains optimistic about Shohei Ohtani's MVP chances

Plouffe said that there is no realistic chance for Ohtani to win the MVP this year. However, Chris Rose looks at it from a different perspective. The MLB analyst says that people who cover the sport understand Shohei Ohtani's impact.

"I think that people that cover the sport are so appreciative of Shohei. I think some of the public might be wearing like Oh, okay, it's Shohei. I think that because people cover the sport day in and day out, they do understand how freakish is. I thnk they might be willing to vote for him," Rose said.

Winning an MVP is not easy but with Ohtani's excellent performance and consistency, there is a possibility. However, he needs to remain healthy and be consistent at the plate.

Ohtani is slugging 435/.696/.131 with 27 RBIs. The Dodgers star drove in 32 runs with 148 appearances at the plate. Ohtani has enough time to work his way and compete for the MVP. As of now, his fellow teammate, Mookie Betts, is among the frontrunners to take away the award.

