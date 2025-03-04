"They're so proud of their dad" - Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea gets emotional over their kids' response to watching Dodgers superstar in action

Freddie Freeman has thousands of adoring fans who watch him play with the LA Dodgers. Among them are his wife, Chelsea, and his three sons, Charlie, Brandon and Max.

They saw Freeman come back from a brutal injury in no time and withstand the pain to lead his team through the playoffs, winning World Series MVP in the process.

They will have another chance to watch him in the 2025 regular season. Chelsea revealed how special it will be for her and her kids.

“It’s hard to describe, but I feel like it’s more of a look in their eye, they’re so proud of their dad and getting to just to experience watching it with them, Charlie’s eight onow, so he’s going to remember everything from the last World Series, which I think is so cool," Chelsea said on Tuesday, via the New York Post.

Freeman hit a towering walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the World Series, a moment that helped define his MVP series.

He also set the record for most consecutive games with a World Series home run, as he homered in six straight games dating back to his last trip with the Atlanta Braves. His kids and wife were watching, and according to her, they were proud of him.

Freddie Freeman's wife opens up on son Max's struggles

Freddie Freeman's son Max is four years old, and he's been dealing with Guillain-Barré, an illness that causes the immune system to attack the nerves. Fortunately for Freeman and his family, Max's physical therapy is going well.

Freddie Freeman and his wife and kids (Imagn)

Chelsea Freeman shared that their son is "doing great."

“I didn’t even know if I’d be able to sign him up for Little League a few months ago,"Chelsea said on Monday, via the New York Post. "He’s still in physical therapy, he’s going to be doing that probably through July, so it’s on track with the one-year recovery from Guillain-Barré, but he’s doing absolutely fantastic.”

There may be another slugger in the Freeman family soon if Max can continue recovering and getting stronger.

