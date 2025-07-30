  • home icon
  • "They're sad I'm gone" - Juan Soto makes bold claim as he brushes off jeering boos from Padres fans 

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Jul 30, 2025 04:56 GMT
New York Mets v San Diego Padres - Source: Getty
Juan Soto was undeterred by Padres fans jeering him (Source: Getty Images)

Juan Soto's return to Petco Park was met with jeers from the San Diego Padres faithful. The New York Mets superstar was booed during his at-bats. He went 0-for-6 in his two games before leaving Game 2 after fouling off a ball.

For the four teams he has played so far in the MLB, Soto's worst performances came on the West Coast. But such is the Dominican's standards that he still managed a 7.0 WAR, per Baseball Reference, in the 214 games he played over both seasons for the club.

After the Mets' loss on Tuesday, Juan Soto gave a blunt reply to the fans. He told The Sporting Tribune's Marty Caswell that he expected the jeering, adding:

"They're sad I'm gone".
There was certainly a change in Soto's tone from last season. When he was slugging for the New York Yankees last year, he got a similar treatment, but he had a measured response for Padres fans then as well.

“It’s kind of tough for me because (the fans) were there every day for me,’’ Soto said before the game via YahooSports.com. “I know I tried my best. I played hard every game. But I didn’t play at my best, you know?
“And that’s one of the things I was kind of sad about, because I couldn’t show them how great I can be.’’

That seemingly wasn't enough to pacify the Padres fanbase, however, who had expected his leadership to translate into team success.

They gave up five of their top prospects, MacKenzie Gore, CJ Abrams, James Wood, Robert Hassell and Jarlin Susana, alongside veteran Luke Voit, for Soto and Josh Bell's trade from the Washington Nationals after the 2022 season. Both Gore and Wood have gone on to become prized additions for the Nats.

Mets provide update on Juan Soto's injury

During the top of the fourth innings, Soto, facing Padres starter Ryan Bergert, fouled off a pitch on an 0-2 count. He walked away from the batter's box in pain before being attended by the Mets trainer. He completed his at-bat, striking out three pitches later, but didn't return to the field.

The Mets later said it seemed like a foot contusion, and there was no initial assessment of breaking any bones.

The Mets need Soto's offence after getting back to his peak in June, where he went .322 with 20 RBIs and 11 home runs. However, his stats have plateaued a bit in July with a .215 average but 15 RBIs in 22 games.

