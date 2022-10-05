"They're still the best team in the American League. You don't have to like them, but you do have to respect them" - MLB analyst heaps praise on the Houston Astros after yet another season of dominance

The Houston Astros have been on an absolute tear this season. They have the American League's best record of 104-56 going into Tuesday. They look like a serious contender to win the World Series this year.

The Astros' success this season hasn't been a big talking point. Much of the focus is on Aaron Judge and whether he'll hit historic home run number 62 before the regular season ends.

It's no surprise that the Houston Astros aren't the most popular team amongst baseball fans. Some people around the league want MLB fans to stop holding onto the past and embrace the team now.

"Nobody seems to want to give them credit, but over the last few years, the astros lost Gerrit Cole, George Springer and Carlos Correa (among other notable name) and they're still the best team in the American League. You don't have to like them, but you do need to respect them." - Jared Carrabis

The Astros are a different team than they were when they were involved in the cheating scandal that rocked the baseball world in 2017. They have moved on from general manager Jeff Lunhow and manager A.J. Hinch.

The team has lost core players over the years and has been able to bounce back like nothing happened. They lost outfielder George Springer to the Toronto Blue Jays and Gerrit Cole to the New York Yankees.

One of the biggest departures from the Houston Astros was shortstop Carlos Correa. Correa was the team's leader on the field and in the clubhouse. After he signed a deal with the Minnesota Twins, the Astros turned to rookie Jeremy Pena, who has done well in Correa's absence.

They have managed to rebuild into one of the most dominant teams in Major League Baseball in a short amount of time. They'll aspire to stay one of the most dominant teams in the league for years to come.

Do the Houston Astros stack up well this postseason?

Houston Astros v Texas Rangers - Space city Jersey

The Houston Astros have arguably one of the most dominant pitching staffs in all of baseball. Justin Verlander has been one of the best pitchers in the league this season. Framber Valdez has been huge on the mound this year, going for 25 straight quality starts this season. This sets a new MLB record.

The Astros will look to carry their impressive pitching staff through October.

