“They’re still hungry” - Diamondbacks’ Eugenio Suarez fuels speculations on potential Yankees trade ahead of deadline

Arizona Diamondbacks thrid baseman Eugenio Suarez is rumored to be on the trade block. With his team 5.5 games behind the NL Wild Card spot, the Dbacks are expected to be sellers ahead of the deadline.

Suarez has been the best at-bat in the Dbacks lineup, hitting a National League leading 78 RBIs and 31 home runs with an .889 OPS. The slugger is carrying an offensive WAR of 3.0 this season.

His right-handed, power hitting infielder portfolio fits perfectly for the New York Yankees. Their interest in Suarez lies in the fact that Jazz Chisholm Jr. has publicly expressed his desire to shift to second base.

Suarez was asked about his connection to the Yankees during the All-Star Media Day. The 33-year-old said that he was quite happy in Arizona but is also aware of how things work as the trade deadline approaches.

“I’m happy where I am, but I understand the game and the business,” Suárez said. “Whatever happens, if I stay it’s fine, but if I go its okay too, I will do my best wherever I am -- right now I’m happy where I am.

“The Yankees are the Yankees,” he added. “It’s a team that wants to win. They had success last year but are still hungry, if I go there I will do my best to try and help them win the World Series.”

While Suarez had immense offensive prowess, his defensive abilities need to improve. As per Baseball Savant, Suarez has a -3 run value and a -4 Outs Above Average, which ranks him 33rd among 39 qualified infielders in the hot corner.

Eugenio Suarez aware of his stock in the trade market

Apart from the Yankees, the Chicago Cubs and the Detroit Tigers are rumored to be in the hunt for the Diamondbacks infielder.

The Cubs are desperate to do well but have faced a mighty production loss at 3B, with a .531 OPS, while, the Tigers, also contenders, would boost their right-handed production with the addition of Eugenio Suarez.

“When you see your name around, and you hear the different teams want you, it’s something that you have to feel proud,” Suarez said. “Let’s see what happens in the next couple weeks.”

The field for third basemen is also thin, as veterans like Nolan Arenado and Ryan McMahon aren't firing this season. Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes, 28, is hitting only at .238 with a .576 OPS this season, making it more likely for teams to target Eugenio Suarez.

