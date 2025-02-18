"They're taking it ridiculously slow" - MLB injury expert questions Dodgers ramp up of Shohei Ohtani as he eyes return to the mound

Shohei Ohtani is one of the most talented and unique players in MLB history. The three-time MVP winner has continued to defy what many believed was possible on the baseball field thanks to his incredible two-way abilities. As dynamic hitter and pitcher, the Japanese superstar has become must-watch television throughout his seven-year career.

Last season, even though he was recovering from an UCL injury that kept him from pitching, Shohei Ohtani was still able to make history. The 30-year-old became the first player in MLB history to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season. If that wasn't impressive enough, fans could soon be treated to the superstar returning to the pitching mound this upcoming season.

That being said, there is a sense that Ohtani could have returned to the mound sooner but the Los Angeles Dodgers have been extra cautious with their superstar. On the latest episode of Foul Territory, MLB injury expert Will Carroll spoke about Shohei's recovery and how the Dodgers have been perhaps too cautious with their $700 million man.

"Do we get 200% out of Ohtani? I think with Ohtani, they're not just taking it slow, they're taking it ridiculously slow. We know it was an augmented procedure and that internal brace is supposed to get you back faster," Carroll explained.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been slowly building Shohei Ohtani back up for his much anticipated return to the mound. Although there has not yet been a definite date for the four-time All-Star's return to the mound, manager Dave Roberts has expressed that Ohtani's return to pitching during games could come sometime in May. As a reference point, Ohtani underwent the procedure in September of 2023.

"This 18 month timeframe is ridiculous for something that was supposed to do it back. So I don't think they're taking it slow, they're taking it ridiculously slow," Carroll continued.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching depth could allow them to taken even more time with Shohei Ohtani this season

When Shohei Ohtani is healthy and pitching, he has proven himself to be one of the best in the game, however, the team will need to make sure everything is cleared as another setback could be a serious blow towards their title push. Thankfully for manager Dave Roberts, the club has enough pitching depth that they won't need to rely on Ohtani pitching every time through the order.

It remains to be seen how Roberts will approach the new season given the number of proven pitchers on the roster. A six-man rotation could potentially be the plan for the Dodgers given the talent on the roster, while also easing the load on pitchers like Shohei Ohtani and rookie Roki Sasaki.

