"[They] really thought they had the best bullpen in the league" - MLB fans troll Phillies after bullpen implodes during season-opener against Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies kicked off the new season on Friday after inclement weather postponed their game on Thursday. While they pushed the first runs across the board, the bullpen really let them down.

In a two-inning span, Philadelphia gave up nine runs to Atlanta, letting them run away with the game. The Phils would lose the game 9-3, giving them a 0-1 record to start the year.

Matt Strahm, Jose Alvarado, and Connor Brogdon got the worst of it. They gave up nine runs on seven hits and three walks between the three. They must be much more effective if Philadelphia plans on taking another crack at a World Series title.

Baseball fans took to social media to troll the team's bullpen. There was a lot of hype coming into the season that Philadelphia's bullpen would be one of the best in the league.

"Phillies really thought they had the best bullpen in the league lmao" one fan posted.

"They went from booing the Braves to booing their own team on Opening Day" another fan posted.

Fans saved MLB's bullpen rankings for this reason right here. They were not sold that this club had the best bullpen in the league. However, it is just Game 1 of a 162-game season.

The Phillies core were silent on Friday

Philadelphia Phillies - Bryce Harper (Image via Getty)

While the bullpen took most of the heat on Friday, the finger can also be pointed at the Phillies offensive core. Kyle Schwarber saw himself leading off, only to go 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

Trea Turner, who was hitting second, did not fare any better. He also went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto also had zero hits on the day, but both did have a walk. You will not win many games in this league if the top four batters in your lineup combine to go 0-for-14.

Alec Bohm looked great for fans looking for a positive note in the opener. He finished the day going 2-for-4, being the only player to get multiple hits against Atlanta. Brandon Marsh also showed off his power, hitting a home run in the fifth inning off of Spencer Strider.

Philadelphia will have to return to the drawing board and figure out what went wrong. The two clubs play two more games over the weekend before moving on to the second series of the season.

