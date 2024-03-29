"[They] really don't have a weakness" - Jeff Passan views Braves as top World Series contender thanks to star-studded roster

Baseball Analyst Jeff Passan has high hopes for the Atlanta Braves. According to him, this team that can be the champions of the 2024 MLB season.

Stating that the team does not have a recognisable weakness, he told Sportskeeda:

“The Braves really don’t have a weakness. And it’s hard to say about a team these days. But I think they embody that."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the same exclusive with Sportskeeda, he added that he sees the Baltimore Orioles facing the Atlanta Braves in the World Series, with the latter winning the face-off.

I've got them (Orioles) facing the Atlanta Braves. And ultimately, I have the Braves winning."

According to Passan, some of the best pitchers on the squad are Max Fried, Chris Sale, and Spencer Strider with Marcell Ozuna being a great DH.

The Atlanta Braves became the champions of the World Series in 2021, but they did not take a break after their victory. The team management has invested a lot since to make the team stronger. The team has Sean Murphy and Tavis d’Arnaud as the catchers. The infielders include players like Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, and Matt Olson.

The days of relying on one superstar to carry the squad are over. Atlanta has a lineup in which any player can step up and produce an important hit, as well as a pitching staff capable of stopping even the fiercest offenses.

The road to the World Series Title is not easy because the Braves will have to face strong competition from other teams.

Atlanta Braves' veteran star Charlie Morton could retire from MLB after this season

Charlie Morton, an Atlanta Braves great may retire after the 2024 season. He was the main reason behind the Braves World Series Championship win in 2021.

The Atlanta Braves had decided that if Morton returned for this season, he would get $20 million. Morton, who is 40 years old now has opted for one last ride with the Braves.

He is entering his potential last season with a 4.16 ERA, allowing 146 hits, 73 earned runs, 69 walks, and 171 strikeouts.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.