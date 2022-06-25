"They said agree to $19 Million and you'll get the bag next year" "Pay that man" - New York Yankees fans react to surprising Aaron Judge deal to avoid arbitration

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees agreed to a deal this afternoon to avoid arbitration. The deal is for $19 million plus incentives. This is significant news for both Judge and the Yankees. They will now try to work out a long-term deal.

"In a surprising development, Aaron Judge and the Yankees agreed to a $19 million deal (plus incentives) for 2022 to avoid arbitration, per source. @JonHeyman was first to report a deal had been made." - Mark Feinsand

Aaron Judge and the Yankees are off to an incredible, historic start. Judge is on pace to hit 60 plus home runs, and the Yankees are on pace to win 120 games this season. It has truly been an amazing season so far. Both sides can now focus on winning games.

Many fans took to Twitter to discuss the shocking news. One fan said the Yankees are paying Judge $19 million this year, but he will be making much more this off-season.

Many speculate Judge will be one of the highest — if not the highest — paid players in all of baseball when a long-term deal is offered after this season.

Another fan wants the Yankees to finally pay him what he deserves.

Many fans want Judge and the Yankees to agree to an extension, but this will likely not take place until the season is over.

The news of Judge's deal agreement for this season is significant not only for the team but also for Yankees fans. Avoiding arbitration indicates the two will likely work out a long-term deal. That means fans will get what they want: more of Judge.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees sit atop baseball in 2022

Judge at bat, Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are on pace for an incredible 120 wins. If they are able to maintain, they will break the Seattle Mariners' record for most wins in a season, 116 in 2001.

Judge walked off against the Houston Astros last night in the first game of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees have now won 15 games in a row at home.

The team will look to continue their record pace tonight with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT.

