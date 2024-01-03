"They share a pair of traits that dampen their value" - MLB insider explains why a trade for either Corbin Burnes or Shane Bieber looks unlikely

Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber have been dangled in the trade market to interested teams this offseason. Both pitchers are aces for their respective clubs and could be a great addition to any team looking for frontline starting pitching.

However, pitching has been a premium in free agency this offseason. Tons of frontline starters were and are still on the open market, which hurt Burnes and Bieber's chances of getting traded.

That is not the only thing holding up a trade, either. MLB insider Jeff Passan explained exactly why no teams have aggressively pursued either pitcher.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The chances of either Burnes and Bieber getting dealt in the coming months, though, are dwindling. They share a pair of traits that dampen their value: both are free agents at the end of the season and play for teams planning on contending for division titles," stated Jeff Passan.

It will be tough for teams to give up any value they have in their organization for a one-year rental. Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber are expected to be free agents following the 2024 season.

They also mean a lot to their teams, and both pitchers play on teams with a chance to fight for a division title. The Brewers and Guardians know what they have in their aces and will demand a lot in return.

The chances of a Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber trade are dwindling

Milwaukee Brewers v Cleveland Guardians

The Brewers are coming off a season where they won the National League Central and made the postseason. Unfortunately, they were taken down by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Wild Card round.

They want to repeat as NL Central champions and get another shot at the postseason. Trading Burnes would greatly diminish the team's starting rotation.

Expand Tweet

For the Guardians, they struggled during the 2023 season. However, they won the American League Central in 2022 and play in a generally weaker division than the rest.

They have a shot at winning the AL Central this season, but not without Bieber. He is an integral part of the team's rotation, and moving him would spark fire among the fanbase.

Expand Tweet

As we inch closer to Opening Day 2024, it seems inevitable that both pitchers will stay with their teams. Shane Bieber and Corbin Burnes would demand a massive return as they mean a lot to their respective clubs.

However, this league is full of surprises; anything can happen in the next few weeks.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.