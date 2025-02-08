"They were tough on me, I didn't like it" - When Aaron Judge made honest admission about his parents forcing him to prioritize education

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has done nothing but turn heads in the sport since debuting in 2016. He quickly turned into one of the most feared hitters in the game where he still stands today.

Judge worked tirelessly to achieve this position. As a child, he also played basketball and football, which kept him in top physical shape throughout the year.

He also had a great support system. His mother and father made sure his values were in order as a youngster. During a 2017 interview with MLB's Bryan Hoch, Judge revealed it was homework first in his childhood home.

"I just wanted to go outside and play with my friend or play some video games, but they were tough on me. They'd say, 'Hey, you've got homework to do. You've got to finish your math homework and science homework. Then if you have time left over before dinner, you can go play,'" said Judge.

All Judge wanted to do was have fun, either with his friends or playing some video games inside the house. However, Judge's parents wanted the best for him, which is why they made him get his work done before he went out to have fun.

"Looking back on it, I really appreciate what they did for me," said Judge.

Aaron Judge was young when he realized he was adopted

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge (Photo via IMAGN)

Shortly after Aaron Judge was born, his biological parents put him up for adoption. This is when Patty and Wayne Judge stepped in and took in Aaron as he was one of their own.

Growing up, his parents did not tell him that he was adopted. It would not be until he was in elementary school that he started to notice that he did not look like his mom or dad.

"I think it was like, 'I don't look like you, Mom. I don't look like you, Dad. Like, what's going on here?' They kind of told me I was adopted. I was like, 'OK, that's fine with me'"

Judge took the news in stride. It did not frustrate him or anything. He was happy with the parents that he had and the life and love that came with that.

Judge's story is the perfect tale of what a good support system can do. If Patty and Wane had not adopted the slugger would he still be where he is now?

