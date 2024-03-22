"They’ve pulled this stunt 1,000 times" - Yankees fans unsure of lineup with Aaron Judge starting in left field

Finding the right spot for outfielder Aaron Judge is but one of the many conundrums that once again stare down Yankees manager Aaron Boone. While fans are relieved that Judge will not be sidelined with injuries after an uncertain spring, the challenge of where to place the big man remains pressing.

This offseason, the Yankees acquired Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres, as well as leftie Alex Verdugo from the Red Sox. In addition to existing outfielders Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the arrangement threatens to get awkward.

"First look at LF Aaron Judge!" - Talkin' Yanks

Ahead of their game against the New York Mets on March 22, the Yankees released a lineup card. Among the disapproving remarks from fans on social media, was a prevailing notion that Judge should not be in left field, where he slated to appear on Friday.

Since breaking into MLB in 2016, Aaron Judge has exclusively played the right and center field positions, with 616 of his 697 appearances coming in right. In fact, the 31-year old has never started a game at left field. Despite this, the New York Yankees have long claimed that the 6-foot-7 stud is fully capable of doing so.

Juan Soto is set to play in right field on Friday, while Trent Grisham, who came to the Yankees in the same trade with the San Diego Padres, is penciled in at center. Additionally, fans are itching to get another glimpse of 21-year old outfielder Jasson Dominguez. Though currently on the 60-day IL, the Dominican hit .258 with 4 home runs and 7 RBIs in just 8 games with the Bronx Bombers last season.

Aaron Judge's bat takes priority in Boone's planning

Still wary of Aaron Judge's health after a freak toe injury sidelined their captain for two months in 2023, Yankees fans are quick to view any deviation with skepticism. However, Aaron Boone is likely merely experimenting, and ensuring that Judge is able to play left in a pinch. The Yankees skipper recently told the New York Post about his call to slot Judge in at left:

“Just wanted to do it at least once so that if you got a situation where [Trent] Grisham’s in the game late or Grisham’s starting a game and [Alex Verdugo] is out or something, just want to have that in there.”

Shifting Judge's positioning could lead to some interesting results. However, as the single-season MLB home run record holder, it is always Judge's bat that concerns fans most.

