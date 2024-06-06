"They've transformed the team" - MLB insider praises Paul Skenes and Jared Jones as Pirates pitchers dominate against Dodgers

The Pittsburgh Pirates have arguably the most exciting young pitching duo in the MLB. The combination of Paul Skenes and Jared Jones has captured the attention of fans and experts across the league thanks to their massive velocity and ability to rack up strikeouts against nearly every opponent.

"Paul Skenes vs. Shohei Ohtani. 3 at-bats in an epic showdown." - @MLB

This was on full display during the Pittsburgh Pirates' recent games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. One of the most potent lineups in the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been a problem for opponents all season. That being said, Paul Skenes and Jared Jones showed no fear against the loaded Dodgers lineup, impressing the fans and analysts everywhere.

"They've transformed the team" @Ken_Rosenthal talks @Pirates young fireballers Jared Jones and Paul Skenes, and why the Buccos should be aggressive and add at the trade deadline. Latest Fair Territory is LIVE now" - @FoulTerritoryTV

"They've transformed the team," MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said of Skenes and Jones on a recent episode of Fair Territory. "You want to see more, you want to see them add at the deadline," he continued, suggesting that Pittsburgh should become more aggressive in building up the roster around their young pitchers.

Pittsburgh has endured its fair share of struggles in recent years with some top prospects not living up to their potential, as well as the front office's reluctance to spend money to compete. However, the emergence of Paul Skenes and Jared Jones may leave the franchise with no option but to load up in order to compete.

Who could the Pittsburgh Pirates target this season in order to maximize Paul Skenes and Jared Jones?

This summer's trade deadline could be one of the most interesting in recent years given the superstar talent rumored to be potentially available. Although early in the season, superstars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Luis Robert Jr. have all been mentioned as potential targets for squads.

"If the Pirates trade for Luis Robert Jr. they would be a wildcard team" - @KodyDuncanPGH

If Pittsburgh was willing to part with some of their prospects such as Mitch Jebb, Jack Brannigan, or Bubba Chandler, they might be able to secure one of these All-Star talents. Adding any of the three players above could go a long way to the team pushing themselves into potential postseason contention moving forward.

