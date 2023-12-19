“They are viewed by many as the front runner” - Yankees in pole position to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto as free agency nears conclusion, per MLB analyst

With the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes heating up, one MLB team appears to have the best chance at landing him. According to an MLB insider, the New York Yankees are considered the favorites to land him among many. There are several teams expected to get in on the bidding war, but the Yankees are expected by some to emerge victorious.

Jon Morosi, MLB Network reporter, has the scoop:

"Getting closer, I think on the Yamamoto signing. We do expect that he will sign before the end of the calendar year, and indeed, very likely before the end of this week... The Yankees are viewed by many as the frontrunner, I still think that is the case. It would take, I believe, a tremendous offer from either the Mets or the Dodgers to pull him away."

Morosi believes it will be one of those three teams. The Yankees, in his eyes, are still leading the pack, but neither the New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers should be ignored in these proceedings.

The bidding officially began today, with teams being able to submit offers that Yamamoto will consider. Morosi believes that the offer from any non-Yankee team would have to be pretty substantial.

The pitcher has a longstanding connection to the Yankees and they've been courting him for over a year, which is why many in the industry believe they're the team to beat.

Yankees ahead on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, per sources

It was reported long ago that the New York Yankees had one top priority this offseason: to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto. They even had that, reportedly, of more importance than trading for Juan Soto.

Will the Yankees land Yoshinobu Yamamoto?

They pulled off that trade, and they now appear deadset on getting Yamamoto in pinstripes as well. From all indications, they stand a very good chance of doing so. Everything has to play out, but MLB reporters believe it'll take a fumble on their part to see him go elsewhere.

The expectation is that he'll sign by the end of this week, which means Yankees fans could be getting some decent news sometime soon if it plays out as expected.

