"They want me to go out there and do some damage" - Mike Trout outlines Angels staff's expectations after long-awaited return from injury

The LA Angels and center fielder Mike Trout began their 2024 spring training with a 7-7 tie against the LA Dodgers at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Although the Angels fans were hoping for a victory, a tie against cross-town rivals Dodgers was not a bad outcome.

Trout returned to the field after being ruled out of the tournament last year due to a fractured hamate bone. However, he was still able to contribute to the team's performance. After failing to get any hits in two at-bats, Trout was substituted for Jake Marisnick for the remainder of the game.

Trout expressed his excitement about returning to the game after his injury.

“It’s good to be back in there, a little late, but it’ll come,” Trout said. “I haven’t played there since the injury last year. So I’m gonna go out there and start early.”

Trout was injured in July 2023 and took a short break before playing a single game in August and being placed on the 60-day injury list. The Angels only won 73 games and were the fourth team in AL West last year.

“It’s been good. They want me to go out there, have a clear mind, and do some damage," Trout said on his new hitting coaches.

Mike Trout’s aim in 2024

Mike Trout recently expressed his willingness to stay with the Angels and win a championship despite their decade-long postseason drought.

“I’m loyal, and I want to win a championship here,” Trout said on his trade speculations.

The 11-time All-Star has been phenomenal for the LA Angels, recording 940 RBIs with 368 RBIs during his 1489 games. He has also become a three-time MVP player, making him a core player for the Angels.

Mike Trout recently appeared on the "Angels Recap" podcast, sharing his plan for the 2024 season.

“Just go out there and play free. Play my game. That’s what I’m going to try to focus on this year, coming into spring, and enjoy it. In the past four years, I’ve been banged up a little bit,” Trout said. “I think a change of mindset: just go out there and play, whatever happens, it is what it is. That’s where I’m at.”

However, Trout has to stay healthy for the team to get the best out of him. In the last three seasons, he has played only 237 games due to injuries in the mid-season, which limited his games.

Despite the criticisms, Trout ranked 12th in the “Top 100 Right Now” list by the MLB Network. This shows that a healthy Trout with a good season can turn things around and lead the Angels to the playoffs.

The Angels' next game is against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 25 at Tempe Diablo Stadium, Arizona. Fans will eagerly be waiting to see Mike Trout in action.

