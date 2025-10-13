  • home icon
  "Thicker dossier than the Epstein files" - Fans react to Brewers skipper Pat Murphy's scouting report on the Dodgers

"Thicker dossier than the Epstein files" - Fans react to Brewers skipper Pat Murphy's scouting report on the Dodgers

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Oct 13, 2025 19:30 GMT
The Brewers are set for a titanic clash against the reigning champion Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. After a brilliant second half to the year, the Brew Crew came out on top of the NL charts and snagged the first seed heading into the playoffs. They then dispatched of their division counterpart Cubs in the NLDS that required five games. With a tough series ahead, club skipper Pat Murphy had a goofy way of preparing against the World Series holders.

In a presser before the Game 1 of the NLCS, Murphy was seen holding a stack of papers bundled together. The manager described that it was the scouting report of Dodger players but what nobody expected was the names he blurted out next that's contained on the file. Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, Chase Utley, and Yasiel Puig were some of the big names that Murphy mentioned all of the 2018 squad that Milwaukee faced during that year, leading fans to generate humorous statements about Murphy's antics.

Although the Brewers topped the National League and defeated the high-octane Cubs so far this year, many fans and analysts have still expressed their faith that the team will fall at the hands of the star-laden Dodgers squad.

For context, the last time the two squads met in this stage of the postseason, the Brewers that were then mentored by Craig Counsell, were also the top seed in the National League. However, the team fell in seven games after Bellinger's two-run shot and Puig's three-run home run in Game 7 sent the Crew packing.

Brewers expected to utilize pitching committee in Game 1 of NLCS against Dodgers

The Brewers are expected to once again use a platoon of bullpen talent to open their NLCS matchup against the Dodgers. Reliever Aaron Ashby was recently named as Game 1 starter opposite the highly-decorated Dodger starter Blake Snell at home.

Although he only recorded one start in 43 appearances during the regular season, Ashby was called upon to start Game 2 of the NLDS against the Cubs. He lasted 1 2/3 innings and surrendered three runs on three base hits before being succeeded by Nick Mears. Fortunately, Milwaukee's bullpen mixed with starter Jacob Misiorowski's insertion in the middle innings were sufficient to tally a 7-3 win against the Northsiders.

For Game 1 against the champions, Brewers skipper Pat Murphy is forecasted to use this tactic once more, as his relief corps were heavily featured in their games in the NLDS to stunt the Cubs.

About the author
Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.

Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.

He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.

His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.

As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball.

Know More

Edited by Daniel Santiago
