"Thicker dossier than the Epstein files" - Fans react to Brewers skipper Pat Murphy's scouting report on the Dodgers

The Brewers are set for a titanic clash against the reigning champion Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. After a brilliant second half to the year, the Brew Crew came out on top of the NL charts and snagged the first seed heading into the playoffs. They then dispatched of their division counterpart Cubs in the NLDS that required five games. With a tough series ahead, club skipper Pat Murphy had a goofy way of preparing against the World Series holders.In a presser before the Game 1 of the NLCS, Murphy was seen holding a stack of papers bundled together. The manager described that it was the scouting report of Dodger players but what nobody expected was the names he blurted out next that's contained on the file. Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, Chase Utley, and Yasiel Puig were some of the big names that Murphy mentioned all of the 2018 squad that Milwaukee faced during that year, leading fans to generate humorous statements about Murphy's antics.momoky @MOMOKYLINKThicker dossier than the Epstein filesTheWildCardXD @TheWi1dCardXDLINKThis m* got the whole book on us since 1826. We’re f***edRAQnJAQ @RAQnJAQLINKI'm a Dodgers fan. Pat Murphy's great for baseball.Although the Brewers topped the National League and defeated the high-octane Cubs so far this year, many fans and analysts have still expressed their faith that the team will fall at the hands of the star-laden Dodgers squad. The Dobermans @the_dobermansLINKPuig? What? Has he scouted Sandy Koufax too?W. W. S. Hsieh - Sometimes Satirical! @whsiehLINKThe Brewers are a great story and if I wasn’t a Dodger fan I’d root for them. But I am a Dodger fan, and I hope we go Evil Empire on them and crush their dreams. 🤣Ryan @BaseballGuyRyanLINKI really hoped he was going to say “and more” 😂For context, the last time the two squads met in this stage of the postseason, the Brewers that were then mentored by Craig Counsell, were also the top seed in the National League. However, the team fell in seven games after Bellinger's two-run shot and Puig's three-run home run in Game 7 sent the Crew packing.Brewers expected to utilize pitching committee in Game 1 of NLCS against DodgersThe Brewers are expected to once again use a platoon of bullpen talent to open their NLCS matchup against the Dodgers. Reliever Aaron Ashby was recently named as Game 1 starter opposite the highly-decorated Dodger starter Blake Snell at home. Although he only recorded one start in 43 appearances during the regular season, Ashby was called upon to start Game 2 of the NLDS against the Cubs. He lasted 1 2/3 innings and surrendered three runs on three base hits before being succeeded by Nick Mears. Fortunately, Milwaukee's bullpen mixed with starter Jacob Misiorowski's insertion in the middle innings were sufficient to tally a 7-3 win against the Northsiders.For Game 1 against the champions, Brewers skipper Pat Murphy is forecasted to use this tactic once more, as his relief corps were heavily featured in their games in the NLDS to stunt the Cubs.