Dodgers vs. Brewers: Game 1 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 13, 2025 | NLCS Series

The stage is at Dodger Stadium as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Milwaukee Brewers for Game 1 of the 2025 NLCS, a heavyweight opener that pits deep lineup punch against pitching rotations built to dominate October baseball.
Los Angeles is coming off a decisive NLDS victory over Philadelphia and will try to keep up its recent October performance behind a lineup that grinds out at-bats and a rotation that answers in big moments.
Milwaukee, meanwhile, has clawed and fought its way here: young talent and clutch hitting have combined with veteran pitching and aggressive baserunning to keep the Brew Crew in it, and they won't be intimidated by the moment.
Starting Pitchers
Blake Snell - Los Angeles Dodgers (Confirmed Game 1 starter)
Snell has been great this postseason and provides the Dodgers with a legit left-handed power strikeout threat.
He's given up two earned runs and fanned 18 in 13 innings of postseason innings so far, and his ability to avoid the bat and elevate the zone with his stuff is causing opposing lineups to be nervous in the box. The Dodgers will look to manipulate Snell for length early and avoid a bullpen game on their end.
Jose Quintana - Milwaukee Brewers (Probable bulk/option)
Quintana is a veteran sinker/command lefty who pitched 11–7 with a 3.96 ERA, 89 Ks, and 1.29 WHIP in 131.2 innings in 2025.
Milwaukee has the option of using Quintana as a bulk man after an opener; when he's on rhythm, he constrains free bases and induces weak contact, which plays right into the Brewers' bullpen-first playbook for the playoffs. His career in the regular season presents the Brewers with a bridge to late relief if they opt in that direction.
Hot Hitters
Mookie Betts - Los Angeles Dodgers
Betts is the Dodgers’ engine: steady, urgent, and reliably productive. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk in Game 4 of the NLDS and finished the regular season at .258 with 20 homers, 82 RBIs, and 95 runs.
He forces pitchers to do things they don’t want to do and is the kind of bat that keeps innings alive until the big hitters can deliver.
Jackson Chourio - Milwaukee Brewers
Chourio has burst into high-leverage relevance this year, a 21-year-old with real pop and real wheels.
He hit .270 with 21 homers, 78 RBIs, and 21 steals in 2025, and his knack for timely extra-base hits has given Milwaukee a follow-through threat behind the lineup’s veterans. He’s the spark the Brewers rely on when they need a momentum swing.
Injury Report
Milwaukee Brewers:
- Logan Henderson (P) - 60-Day IL, Elbow
- Brandon Woodruff (P) - Out, Lat
- Shelby Miller (P) - 60-Day IL, Elbow
- Connor Thomas (P) - 60-Day IL, Elbow
- Jordan Montgomery (P) - 60-Day IL, Elbow
- Garrett Mitchell (CF) - 60-Day IL, Shoulder
Los Angeles Dodgers:
- Kirby Yates (P) - Out, Hamstring
- Michael Kopech (P) - Out, Knee
- Kyle Hurt (P) - 60-Day IL, Elbow
- Tanner Scott (P) - Out, Lower Body
- Brock Stewart (P) - Out, Shoulder
- Nick Frasso (P) - 60-Day IL, Undisclosed
- River Ryan (P) - 60-Day IL, Elbow
- Tony Gonsolin (P) - 60-Day IL, Elbow
- Brusdar Graterol (P) - 60-Day IL, Shoulder
- Evan Phillips (P) - 60-Day IL, Elbow
- Michael Grove (P) - 60-Day IL, Shoulder
- Gavin Stone (P) - 60-Day IL, Shoulder
Current Odds
- Run Line: Dodgers −1.5 (+111) / Brewers +1.5 (−136)
- Total: Over 7.5 (−115) / Under 7.5 (−105)
- Moneyline: Dodgers −157 / Brewers +128
Best Bets & Predictions
- Brewers Moneyline (+128)
- Under 7.5 (−105)
- Dodgers −1.5 (+111)
Final score prediction: Brewers 3, Dodgers 2