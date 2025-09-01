“Things just got heated” - Mets’ Mark Vientos plays it cool after bench-clearing confrontation with Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara

The New York Mets' game against the Miami Marlins on Sunday got heated after designated hitter Mark Vientos took exception to a stray pitch from Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara.
Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was locked in during the series finale at Citi Field, holding the Mets' lineup scoreless in six innings. In the seventh inning, with two runners on base, Alcantara grazed Mark Vientos on the leg with a 90.4 mph changeup.
Vientos stared down Alcantara with the Marlins starter walking towards the Mets star. The duo exchanged words with the Mets DH making way to first base as both benches and bullpens cleared amid rising tension.
Following the game, Vientos refused to share the words exchanged during the verbal altercation with the Marlins ace.
"Just a lot of emotions," Vientos said. "A lot of emotions. Trying to get a rally going, and honestly I'm just gonna keep it between us what was said. But like I said, a lot of emotions, I wanted to do whatever I can for the team to get on base, and things just got heated."
The Mets scored a run later in the inning to end Alcantara's shutout bid but it wasn the only blemish for the Marlins on the night as they won 5-1.
Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara reflects on Mark Vientos altercation
While the heated exchange in the seventh inning made headlines, Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara looked past it, saying the hit by pitch wasn't intentional.
"I don't know what he was thinking," Alcantara said. "It was a changeup and he started staring at me and I didn't like that. It just happened. Sunday, you [are fired up], the next day, you are sitting at a bar drinking together. It just happened."
Alcantara pitched seven strong innings, allowing the only run of the game for the Mets in the seventh, while striking out six to help the Marlins secure their third win in four games against New York.