“This is not Aaron Judge’s best year” — MLB analysts weigh NY pressure on No. 99 vs. Cal Raleigh’s historic feats in MVP debate

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge's bid for consecutive American League MVP titles is facing a strong challenge from Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh's historic season.While Aaron Judge is leading several batting metrics this season, Raleigh is the home run leader with 60 homers, the most by a catcher in MLB history and is just two shy of tying the Yankees slugger's AL record set in 2022.Former MLB All-Stars Yonder Alonso and Sean Casey weighed in on the AL MVP debate on Thursday's &quot;MLB Tonight,&quot; making a case for both players. Alonso made a case for the Mariners catcher, saying the Yankees captain isn't having his best season despite his phenomenal batting average.&quot;You can talk about Judge and all the stuff he's done, the records he's had, but this is not Judge's best year, Alonso said. &quot;We've seen better from Judge. However, we've never seen anybody like Cal Raleigh behind the dish do the stuff he's done. The other guys who have done it in the past have all won MVPs.&quot;The Buster Posey, the Johnny Bench of the world, they won MVPs when they've had great years like that, so I would think for Raleigh doing that record-setting stuff that he's done this year, he would be the MVP.&quot;While Casey acknowledged Raleigh's remarkable output as a catcher and a hitter, the former Yankees hitting coach said the pressure of playing in the Bronx is &quot;real,&quot; and weighs on the two-time MVP.&quot;The weight of that city is on Aaron Judge, and it's real, that pressure is real,&quot; Casey said. So for me, for him to see what he does night in and night out in the bright lights of the big city of New York, all the weight goes on him to be the guy that he needs to be.&quot;Aaron Judge sets AL record for most walks in Yankees' 5-3 win over ChicagoAmid Cal Raleigh's historic season for the Mariners, Aaron Judge set a remarkable record on Thursday during the series finale against the Chicago White Sox.Judge is one of the most feared hitters in baseball and it showed on Thursday as the White Sox intentionally walked him twice. The reigning AL MVP was walked in the second and the sixth inning, taking his tally to 36 for the season, breaking Ted Williams' record of most walks in AL history.Judge was walked 20 times last season, but pitchers have been more reluctant this season against the Yankees captain. Jose Ramirez trails him with 22 walks, followed by NL MVP favorite Shohei Ohtani with 20 walks. Raleigh has been walked 17 times this season.