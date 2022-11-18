New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman participated in a yearly event to raise awareness about youth homelessness. New York can be a cold and lonely place in the middle of November, and Cashman found that out first hand. The event was set up by Covenant House, an organization that works to help New York youths living on the streets.
Per MLB, this was Brian Cashman's tenth year participating in the Sleep Out. The goal is to bring awareness and raise financial support for homelessness. Cashman was accompanied by over 260 members from various fields.
Yankees fans took a break from criticizing the Yankees executive to show some respect for a man who is making a difference in the community.
With the Yankees failing to win a World Series for a thirteenth consecutive season, Cashman is feeling the pressure. Fans, however, took this occasion to praise the long-time general manager for promoting a great cause.
It is great to see a feel-good story regarding Cashman after all the pressure he has had to endure from the Yankees fanbase.
Brian Cashman is still not out of the woods. He is under heavy pressure from the Yankees fanbase for his inability to close a deal for Aaron Judge. Earlier this year, Judge rejected a seven-year, $213 million offer from the organization and chose to take his chances in the free agency market.
Due to Judge's situation and the Yankees' disappointing finish to the season, some fans still hold a grudge against Cashman.
Cashman has been active during the postseason. He recently closed a two-year contract with first baseman Anthony Rizzo. The Yankees also picked up the team option for veteran starting pitcher Luis Severino's contract.
After a season that had glimpses of brilliance, the management is working hard to maintain the core of the team.
It's easy to place the blame on the general manager, but fans forget that the Yankees won 99 games during the 2022 MLB season. They earned a playoff bye and reached the American League Championship Series for the third time in six seasons.
New Yorkers won't always agree with Brian Cashman's baseball decisions on the field. On this occasion, though, Cashman should be applauded for contributing his time, effort and funds to a worthy cause.