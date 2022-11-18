New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman participated in a yearly event to raise awareness about youth homelessness. New York can be a cold and lonely place in the middle of November, and Cashman found that out first hand. The event was set up by Covenant House, an organization that works to help New York youths living on the streets.

Per MLB, this was Brian Cashman's tenth year participating in the Sleep Out. The goal is to bring awareness and raise financial support for homelessness. Cashman was accompanied by over 260 members from various fields.

Yankees fans took a break from criticizing the Yankees executive to show some respect for a man who is making a difference in the community.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch 38° in NYC. #Yankees GM Brian Cashman is once again participating in the @CovenantHouse Sleep Out tonight to raise awareness and funds to combat youth homelessness. 38° in NYC. #Yankees GM Brian Cashman is once again participating in the @CovenantHouse Sleep Out tonight to raise awareness and funds to combat youth homelessness. https://t.co/tnRSordeW1

With the Yankees failing to win a World Series for a thirteenth consecutive season, Cashman is feeling the pressure. Fans, however, took this occasion to praise the long-time general manager for promoting a great cause.

Seanmo @seanmohen @BryanHoch @CovenantHouse Have lots of things to say about Cash, but props for this. It’s a great cause. @BryanHoch @CovenantHouse Have lots of things to say about Cash, but props for this. It’s a great cause. ❤️

It is great to see a feel-good story regarding Cashman after all the pressure he has had to endure from the Yankees fanbase.

Brian Cashman participated in the Covenant House Sleep Out for the 10th year

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media prior to a game at Yankee Stadium

Brian Cashman is still not out of the woods. He is under heavy pressure from the Yankees fanbase for his inability to close a deal for Aaron Judge. Earlier this year, Judge rejected a seven-year, $213 million offer from the organization and chose to take his chances in the free agency market.

Madyson @Majorleaguemadd @BryanHoch @CovenantHouse this is gonna be a funny meme but so much respect for Cashman. love that he does this every year. @BryanHoch @CovenantHouse this is gonna be a funny meme but so much respect for Cashman. love that he does this every year.

Due to Judge's situation and the Yankees' disappointing finish to the season, some fans still hold a grudge against Cashman.

Jon Scharfman @JonScharfman @BryanHoch @JStudjstruver @CovenantHouse Not even a Yankee fan but cant wait for this to be a meme when Judge signs with the Giants, Degrom signs w Texas, Rodon signs with the Mets, Verlander goes to the Angels but the Yankees sign Nathan Eovaldi & Evan Longoria. @BryanHoch @JStudjstruver @CovenantHouse Not even a Yankee fan but cant wait for this to be a meme when Judge signs with the Giants, Degrom signs w Texas, Rodon signs with the Mets, Verlander goes to the Angels but the Yankees sign Nathan Eovaldi & Evan Longoria.

Cashman has been active during the postseason. He recently closed a two-year contract with first baseman Anthony Rizzo. The Yankees also picked up the team option for veteran starting pitcher Luis Severino's contract.

Wilson Lopez 🇵🇷 @willopez1976 @BryanHoch

The Steinbrenner family & Cashman had help the Bronx community for a lot of years. @CovenantHouse Yankees fans who doesn’t live in NYC especially in the Bronx making fun of this don’t understand the importance of this & are letting there ignorance take over because of there dislike or hate.The Steinbrenner family & Cashman had help the Bronx community for a lot of years. @BryanHoch @CovenantHouse Yankees fans who doesn’t live in NYC especially in the Bronx making fun of this don’t understand the importance of this & are letting there ignorance take over because of there dislike or hate.The Steinbrenner family & Cashman had help the Bronx community for a lot of years. https://t.co/8ukLfBkxo4

After a season that had glimpses of brilliance, the management is working hard to maintain the core of the team.

It's easy to place the blame on the general manager, but fans forget that the Yankees won 99 games during the 2022 MLB season. They earned a playoff bye and reached the American League Championship Series for the third time in six seasons.

Conor Maguire  @cmaguire2008 @BryanHoch @CovenantHouse Feels like I’m the only person on here that occasionally defends Cashman, but memes and jokes aside, I think we all have a little extra respect for him when he does this each year. @BryanHoch @CovenantHouse Feels like I’m the only person on here that occasionally defends Cashman, but memes and jokes aside, I think we all have a little extra respect for him when he does this each year.

New Yorkers won't always agree with Brian Cashman's baseball decisions on the field. On this occasion, though, Cashman should be applauded for contributing his time, effort and funds to a worthy cause.

Poll : 0 votes