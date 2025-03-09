"This is awful, New York sports in shambles" - Fans worried as Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez ruled out 6-8 weeks after surgery

The New York Mets and New York Yankees were projected to be two of the best teams in MLB heading into the 2025 season. Each team could still find success in 2025, but both rosters have already been hit hard by injuries in Spring Training.

Ad

The latest is an injury to New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez. The news of the injury brought plenty of fan reactions from both franchises.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Francisco Alvarez is not the biggest name to suffer an injury this Spring Training, but it continues a troubling trend. At least one fan is blaming a strange source for these injuries.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While some fans agreed with that take, others dismissed that excuse.

"They've been in Florida for a month," one fan tweeted.

"Get rid of Spring Training," another fan tweeted.

Regardless of how the injury occurred, most New York Mets fans agree this will be a big blow.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's still way too early in the year to give up on the 2025 season, but there are plenty of Mets fans at that point.

"This is awful wicked offseason for the Mets," one fan tweeted.

"Mets are metting and in mid season form. Hooray!" Another fan tweeted.

New York Mets shortstop shares winning formula for 2025 season

Despite dealing with several injuries throughout Spring Training, the New York Mets still have Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto leading the lineup. The Mets advanced to the NLCS a season ago, and Lindor believes he knows what's needed to take another step this season.

Ad

Speaking to MLB Network on Feb. 27, Lindor said he believes staying together will get this team to the postseason.

"We've got to stay together, and we've got to post up," Lindor said. "We've got to post. You post up every single day, and you don't back down from any challenges that come our way—which there are going to be a lot. You just have to attack them. Put your head down and attack the challenges."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Staying together has become even more important for the New York Mets as they navigate injuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback