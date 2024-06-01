"This is beautiful to watch" - Mets fans emotional as club retires No. 18 in honor of eight-time All-Star Darryl Strawberry

New York Mets legend Darryl Strawberry had a fantastic career with the club. He spent the bulk of his career in New York, helping the club win a World Series title in 1986.

On Saturday, the club invited him to the ballpark to honor the legendary slugger. He had his No. 18 retired, and the centerfield apple was transformed into a strawberry.

Strawberry was certainly a player that raised the apple at Citi Field quite a bit. To this day, he still stands as the organization's all-time home run leader with 252 to his name.

Strawberry is now the third player from the 1986 World Series team to have their numbers retired. He joined Keith Hernandez and Dwight Gooden on Saturday.

"I absolutely love the Cohens for giving these men their flowers while they’re alive. This is beautiful to watch" - one fan posted.

"Most proud of Darryl for beating his demons and getting on the right path! We’re proud of ya, Straw!" - posted another.

"Strawberry was one of my faves back in the day, cool to see the love!!" - posted another.

Fans got emotional watching the club honor Darryl Strawberry. He was an electric player during his time in the big leagues and became an instant fan favorite. They are glad to see him getting the love he deserves.

"One of my favorites of all time. So glad he is getting his honor" - said another fan.

"Congratulations Darryl and thank you for such fun and exciting times at Shea" - said another.

"About time! My favorite baseball player of all time!! Imitated the left handed bat twirl and high leg kick as a kid!!" - said another.

Few players have captured a fanbase quite like Strawberry has. He will always be a welcomed guest back at Citi Field.

Things got dark for Mets slugger Darryl Strawberry during his career

New York Mets - Darryl Strawberry (Image via USA Today)

Darryl Strawberry battled some demons during his time in the big leagues. He was arrested multiple times for some off-field issues and contemplated the value of his life.

In 1994, after failing to show up for the Los Angeles Dodgers' final exhibition game, Strawberry admitted to having a substance abuse problem. He checked into a facility and stayed there for 28 days.

It is great to see somebody like this able to beat his inner demons and be honored by the Mets. His story could have gone a completely different way.

