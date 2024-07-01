“This is why he believes no one will sign him” - Trevor Bauer’s accuser Lindsey Hill claims his agent Rachel Luba has violated 'so many' MLB rules

Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer's accuser Lindsey Hill continues to pique the interest of baseball fans. Hill, who goes by the username 'Goblin Gobbler,' on X (formerly Twitter) directed her posts toward Trevor Bauer and his agent Rachel Luba.

Hill claimed that she has got her hands on "insane documentation" that allegedly proves Luba's violation of MLBPA and MLB rules.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Been receiving and taking in a ton of absolutely insane documentation over the last 24 hours," Hill wrote in her post. "Most has to do with the proof that Rachel Luba has violated so many MLBPA and MLB rules and regulations over the last couple of years. And this is why he believes no one will sign him and they want to keep fighting."

However, Hill did not reveal the nature of the documentation, saying she could not bring it to the public eyes as of yet, but promised to share more information on the matter soon.

"I finally understand the full picture. I wish I could say more but I cannot do so until I make some moves. More to come in the near future."

Lindsey Hill, who accused Trevor Bauer of sexual assault, settled their lawsuit last year with the involved parties not exchanging any money. However, Hill continues her fight against Bauer on social media.

Rachel Luba helping Trevor Bauer campaign for his MLB return

Trevor Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, continues to campaign for her client's return to the MLB, as the former Dodgers pitcher has been out of the major league for almost three years now.

Following the suspension imposed by MLB in 2022, the longest non-lifetime suspension in major league history, Bauer played in the Nippon Professional Baseball for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Trevor Bauer has expressed interest in returning to the MLB in the offseason but no team showed interest in acquiring the former Cy Young winner despite the former Dodger willing to take a pay cut. He is currently representing Diablos Rojos del México in the Mexican League.

Recently, Bauer claimed that he is ready to play for a team with an extended rotation and is even willing to pitch out of the bullpen for a chance to return to the major leagues.