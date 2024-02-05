"This isn't Bellinger and Montgomery" "Total disappointment" - Phillies fans far from pleased as team claims Diego Castillo from Yankees

It's been an uninspiring offseason for the Philadelphia Phillies and their fans. Although the team was able to re-sign one of their top pitchers, Aaron Nola, to a long-term deal, the club has been relatively quiet ever since. While they made some minor moves, Nola has been the only major move so far.

Expand Tweet

That being said, on Monday, the club announced that they had claimed infielder Diego Castillo off of the waiver wire from the New York Yankees. The 26-year-old from Venezuela is coming off the most difficult season of his career, which saw him only appear in one game in the MLB, which was not even with the Yankees.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

In his only game for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, Diego Castillo had only one at-bat and did not record a hit or walk. While he saw limited action in the MLB last year, he was solid at Triple-A, posting a .313 batting average with 3 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases.

Expand Tweet

Although he performed well in Triple-A last season for the Diamondbacks, after the announcement that he was claimed from the waiver wire, many Philadelphia Phillies fans were underwhelmed. He could find himself as a useful and versatile depth piece for Philadelphia this upcoming season, but he is not the caliber of player that fans have been hoping for.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Philadelphia will enter the 2024 campaign as one of the top teams in the National League, however, some fans feel that the team has not approached the offseason seriously enough. While there are still some notable free agents remaining on the open market, fans have been growing pessimistic about the team's direction.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many Philadelphia Phillies fans have been left underwhelmed by the offseason

Many of these disgruntled fans took to social media to share their frustration. The feelings were not sent to Castillo himself but to the organization which has seemingly been still all offseason. Some of those fans were disappointed, saying that the Diego Castillo announcement was not the Cody Bellinger or Jordan Montgomery one they were hoping for.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly been in contention to sign a number of prominent stars this offseason, including Yoshinobu Yamamoto, however, the Japanese star opted to join the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Even though the offseason has been relatively quiet and the fanbase has become frustrated, if the Phillies do indeed land a Cody Bellinger or Jordan Montgomery, that sentiment could change in a flash.

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.