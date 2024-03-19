“This is the best apology letter ever” - Joey Votto’s sincere letter for Canadian baseball & James Paxton earns high praise from fans

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Joey Votto is reflecting on some old mistakes. In 2018, Votto made some public statements that damaged his reputation in his homeland, Canada.

Votto faced backlash for his statements, which included saying he didn’t care about Canadian baseball and apologized multiple times afterward. Here's what the veteran said at the time on a Yahoo Sports podcast:

"As far as Toronto, and Canadian baseball, and the country of Canada, and (James Paxton) being Canadian, I don’t care at all. (Paxton), or the Jays, or Canada, in general, may disagree with that, but I really couldn’t give a rat’s ass about that."

Recently, Votto shared pictures of a three-page apology letter written in cursive by him. In the letter, Votto also reflects on his controversial remarks made in response to Canadian pitcher James Paxton’s no-hitter.

Expressing his regret and embarrassment about his comments, Votto wrote in the letter:

“Oof, wow, I cringe and am ashamed as I re-write my words.”

Joey Votto, who was named Canada’s athlete of the year twice, surprised many people who couldn’t believe such statements coming from such a well-accomplished player. He said:

“I don’t care almost at all about Canadian baseball. I wasn’t raised inside of Canadian baseball really," Votto added. "I’m coming up half of my life being in the United States working and being supported by American baseball.”

Votto’s apology letter has been receiving positive reactions from fans who are praising him for his efforts to bounce back from the setback of his past remarks.

“This is the best apology letter ever,” one wrote.

“The fact that he handwrote this out instead of typing it in his notes,” another commented.

“Thank you, Joey,” a fan wrote.

“Man what a gem you are. Much love my brother,” another fan commented.

Others commented on X:

Joey Votto’s mother helped him realize his mistake

The 40-year-old revealed in the same letter that his mother, Wendy wrote him a letter in response to his initial comments, which affected him.

“She admonished me for my words. The respect and gratitude I should have for growing up and being in one of the safest, best educated, healthiest and most peaceful countries in the world,” Votto wrote.

“She let me know this is not how you were raised and that I should check my ego and perspective," his letter added.

Joey Votto recently signed a $2 million non-roster contract with Toronto Blue Jays. He made his first plate appearance as a Blue Jay against the Philadelphia Phillies in spring training action on Sunday.

