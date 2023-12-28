"This is your best scenario to get your millions" - Fernando Tatis Jr. reveals the conversation between him and Juan Soto after Yankees' move

During Juan Soto's stint with the San Diego Padres, he forged a nice bond with their leadoff hitter, Fernando Tatis Jr. Weeks ago, the New York Yankees traded for Soto and Trent Grisham in exchange for a slew of pitchers.

Soto's former teammate, Tatis Jr., bid goodbye to his former teammate and wished him the best for his future in the Bronx. He also revealed a conversation between him and Soto after the move.

"It was very sad to say goodbye and know that we are not going to play together anymore for the moment, but at the same time I think it is a plus for his career, always wishing him the best," Fernando Tatis Jr. said. "I told him: 'Brother, this is your best scenario to get your millions.' I wish him health and continue hitting bombs as he know how to do." [via MLB Insider Hector Gomez].

However, both players have missed playing together a lot since the Padres acquired the All-Star outfielder from the Washington Nationals.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 2023 season after suspension

In August 2022, the shortstop was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing drug that violates Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Before the suspension, Tatis Jr. was out for the first four months of the season with a broken left wrist as a result of a motorcycle crash. However, he put everyone on notice and came out of the suspension in a big way.

Tatis Jr. had a .259 batting average with 149 hits, 25 home runs, 78 RBIs and 91 runs scored across 141 games in 2023. He also won his first Gold Glove award after switching to outfield.

However, he will have to contend with many stars leaving the Padres this offseason. The Padres have already traded Soto and Grisham to the Yankees. Moreover, they are also going to lose the services of reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell.

It remains to be seen how the Padres perform this offseason to gather a competitive roster around Fernando Tatis Jr. in a stacked NL West division.

