"This is bigger than Miami Heat when they got LeBron, D-Wade, Bosh" - MLB expert calls Dodgers' World Series defense a must 

The Los Angeles Dodgers flexed their financial muscles for a second time in two years, making several additions to an already star-studded roster this offseason after an eighth World Series title in 2024.

While Japanese two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani was the headline ace of the Dodgers' spending last season with a whopping $700 million deal, the NL West team has made several high-profile additions, especially to the pitching staff this time.

In the latest episode of "The Mayor's Office with Sean Casey," MLB expert Rich Ciancimino talked about the Dodgers going back to back this year, drawing a comparison to the Miami Heat's iconic Big Three era. He said (7:00 onwards):

"If you talk about pressure to win a World Series this is bigger than the Miami Heat when they got LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh. If the Dodgers don't win the World Series this year, it will be one of the most insane things that's happened."

The Heat's Big Three of LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh played together for four seasons, guiding Miami to four consecutive NBA Finals (2011-2014), winning back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013. The Heat swept the Eastern Conference championships and the Southeast division for four consecutive years on the back of one of the most dominant trios in NBA history.

MLB expert raises hope for other teams competing against Dodgers

While Rich Ciancimino feels the Dodgers are champions-elect even before the season has started following their strong offseason spending, co-host Sean Casey, argued a case for other teams.

"But you know this as well as I do, that's why this is the greatest sport in the game," Casey said. "If you're not hot, your pitching's not hot, if your hitting is not that hot, you can get beat in a seven-game series or a five-game series, you can get beat in the Division Series.

"Looking at the Dodgers last year, down two to one against the Padres (NLDS), relied on the bullpen to just go lights out 20 some shutout innings to win that series. So in baseball, anybody can win it, but the Dodgers have set themselves up. They are an absolute powerhouse this year."

The Dodgers added highly coveted Japanese ace Roki Sasaki this offseason and Casey feels with the return of Shohei Ohtani to the mound and Yoshinobu Yamamoto already there, Los Angeles have got the three best Japanese pitchers in the world.

