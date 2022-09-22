"This breaks my heart" "This is the second happiest moment of my sports fandom life" - Kansas City Royals fans give mixed reactions as president of baseball operations Dayton Moore gets fired

Earlier today, the Kansas City Royals made the decision to fire Dayton Moore, the president of baseball operations. Although this was not his first season with Kansas City, it was his first season being the president of baseball operations.

This is the most important day in Royals history since Game 5 of the WS in 2015

Dayton Moore started his career with the Royals in 2006 as the general manager of the squad. His first major test was in 2010, after he traded away Cy Young award winner Zack Greinke to the Milwaukee Brewers for prospects. The deal brought back Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar, who both made the All-Star team for the Royals.

Despite being criticized at first, this wound up being a success for Moore and the Kansas City Royals. In 2013, the team saw its first winning season in over 10 seasons. Kansas City would reach the World Series for the first time since 1985 the following year, despite losing in seven games.

After the 2014 season, the Royals decided to extend Dayton Moore for two more seasons. The 2015 season was the most successful season in the team's history. Their 95-67 regular-season record is the second-best in Royals' history. They won their second World Series title this season, beating the New York Mets in five games.

Figured winning a World Series would have earned him a job for life in that market. Too bad.

The guy who built the team that destroyed your Mets in the 2015 WS.

Sad, he is a great man and will take his next organization to the top quickly

However, things have since gone downhill for the Kansas City Royals. They have yet to have a winning season since 2015, and have not been close to the postseason. This stretch includes back-to-back 100 plus loss seasons in 2018 and 2019.

Prior to this season, the Royals decided to promote Dayton Moore to president of baseball operations. Although it has only been one season, it is safe to say that it has not worked out thus far. Kansas City has a record of 59-89 on the season, far from the playoffs and fourth place in their division.

No one in Kansas City expects a World Series championship every 5 years. We just want to be competitive. His "good men over good players" attitude is stale.

Perhaps a new era of upper-level management is what the organization needs. The squad still has some young talent, including a young arm who has shown glimpses of dominance.

Is Brady Singer the Kansas City Royals ace for the future?

Cleveland Guardians v Kansas City Royals

With just three MLB seasons under his belt, Brady Singer has proven to be a true competitor. The 25-year-old posted a very solid season for Kansas City this year. Through 25 games, Singer was 9-3 with a 3.07 ERA, and 136 strikeouts for the Royals.

After factoring in that the Royals have one of the worst records in baseball, his record has become that much more impressive. He is one of the few players in the squad that has shown some promise for the future. It's going to be very interesting to see how his career plays out for the Kansas City Royals.

