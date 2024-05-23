"This is the captain that we know for all the years" - Oswald Cabrera on Aaron Judge silencing doubters after slump-breaking stretch

The New York Yankees registered their 35th victory with a 5-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at Yankee Stadium to split their four-game series. Aaron Judge gave the Bronx Bombers a 2-0 lead with his solo moon shot in the third inning. Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera wasn’t surprised by his captain’s stellar performance as he knows what the five-time All-Star is capable of.

"It's amazing, but at the same time, this is the Judge we know. ... This is the captain that we know for all the years," Cabrera said.

Aaron Judge has 35 RBIs, 34 runs and a team-high 15 home runs. He went 2-for-2 on Thursday, with a solo home run, making his stat line .276/.416/.585 while maintaining a 1.027 OPS.

Cabrera contributed two hits in his four at-bats. Additionally, Giancarlo Stanton went yard for an RBI to give his team a 1-0 lead in the second.

Captain Aaron Judge has “fun” watching Luis Gil

Luis Gil had another great outing, pitching 6.1 shutout innings in his 10th start of the season while lowering his ERA to 2.11 in 55.1 innings, the lowest in the Yankees' rotation. The bullpen then preserved the shutout.

Aaron Judge praised Gil for his great performance on the Yes Network.

“It’s been incredible,” Judge said. “He’s got electric stuff … a fun outing by him tonight. He’s that special, so fun to watch. I got the best seat in the house behind him watching him work. So, it’s fun to see him.”

The Yankees (35-17) lead the AL East, followed by the Baltimore Orioles (29-18), who are playing the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night. They are also the American Leaguer topper, followed by the Cleveland Guradans (33-17).

