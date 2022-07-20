"This clubhouse, man, they surrounded me, the fan base surrounded me" - Los Angeles Dodgers Freddie Freeman gets emotional talking about his love for the club and the fans

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman got sentimental talking about his admiration for the LA Dodgers, his fellow team members, and the fan base. His response is precisely what every Dodgers supporter had been hoping to hear since he joined the MLB franchise.

In a recent interview clip on Twitter, a reporter asked Freddie where he would be if the team's other players weren't there.

Applauding the tricky question, Freddie said:

"I have a lot going on. Those guys surrounded me, helped and guided me through the process. Having those guys care about you, help you and want you to be successful, it is just amazing. I am so happy to be a part of it. There are multiple faces of the franchise, there are MVPs all over the place, there are batting titles; it is a special group of people."

Freddie added, "It’s emotional because I’ve gone through a lot … and these guys in this clubhouse, man, they’ve surrounded me, the fan base has surrounded me, it’s been just a special start to, I think, a wonderful Dodger career."

"We love Freddie Freeman and this is such a great endorsement for future players thinking about joining LA." - Dave

One of Freeman's key traits is that he never shies away from openly displaying his emotions.

Freddie Freeman was roped in for the National League All-Star Game at the 11th hour

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers

Freeman sought a much-needed break after first being rejected from the National League All-Star roster. On Sunday, Freddie was spending some quality time with his kids on the beach. Later, when he checked his phone, he noticed a missed call from Andrew Friedman, the President of Baseball Operations of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Freddie said, "I was in a sombrero, playing with my kids skipping rocks in the ocean, changing dirty diapers. It was a whirlwind. It fit perfectly for 2022.”

On Sunday night, Freddie Freeman was selected for the National League All-Star team, earning him the honor for the sixth time in his career. Freddie took the spot of New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte. Freeman was included on the National League roster with teammates Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, and Tyler Anderson.

"ALL-STAR, FREDDIE FREEMAN." - Los Angeles Dodgers

It is gladdening to see Freddie at ease with the Dodgers, and a major part of that can be attributed to his teammates.

