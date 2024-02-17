"This is the content we were waiting for" - Shohei Ohtani's adorable pic with Freddie Freeman's son Charlie has fans gushing over Dodgers star

The Los Angeles Dodgers recently treated their fans to a heartwarming sight that had everyone happy. A photograph surfaced on the Dodgers’ official X account, capturing the team’s newest sensation, Shohei Ohtani, sharing an adorable moment with Charlie Freeman, the son of teammate Freddie Freeman. The setting was none other than the vibrant locker room at Camel Back Ranch Glendale, the Dodgers’ spring facility in Arizona.

Expand Tweet

The snapshot quickly became the talk of the town among Dodgers enthusiasts, who were delighted to witness the endearing connection between the baseball world’s renowned player and the son of one of the team’s accomplished stars. Reports suggest that young Charlie Freeman is not just any baseball enthusiast but is actively working towards becoming a future star in the sport, following in the footsteps of his illustrious father.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is the content we were waiting for." - Posted one fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Freeman family has been mediatic regarding their children and their love for baseball.

The Freeman family has been making waves in baseball circles, especially with Freddie Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, proudly sharing the achievements of their 6-year-old son. Recent updates reveal that Charlie is making a significant impact in youth baseball games, even competing with 7-year-olds and excelling on the field. Back in July, Chelsea Freeman expressed how Charlie is playing both as a pitcher and first baseman, and he aspires to don the Dodgers’ jersey just like his father someday.

"GOAT and future GOAT." - Joked another fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Freeman family’s love for baseball seems to run deep, with the younger siblings of Charlie, two 2-year-old boys, also showing interest in the sport. What’s intriguing is that they share their father’s left-handed prowess, showcasing a genetic inclination towards the game.

As the Los Angeles Dodgers community revels in this heartwarming moment captured between Shohei Ohtani and Charlie Freeman, it’s evident that the future of baseball holds promise, with a new generation of talented players in the making. The camaraderie and shared passion for the game within the Freeman family add an extra layer of charm to this already heartwarming tale.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.