New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was recently named the American League MVP after a hotly-contested race.

Judge became the first New York Yankees player to win the American League MVP award since Alex Rodriguez in 2007. This came off the back of a sensational 2022 season that saw the 30-year-old break the AL's single-season home run record with 62.

The biggest question now, however, is where Aaron Judge will go next. The superstar slugger is yet to reach an agreement with the Yankees and is free to be pursued by any other team in the league.

In a cryptic Instagram post, Judge thanked his teammates and fans for their support throughout his tenure. The neutral stanced-statement had New York Yankees fans guessing what move their star man will do next. He wrote:

"What a crazy week it’s been! This is a remarkable honor that could not have been possible without my family and friends who pushed me day in and day out.

"God has blessed me with so many great teammates and opportunities over the years that I will never take for granted! Thank you to the fans and the city of New York - it has been a privilege to earn this award in pinstripes."

Aaron Judge's heartfelt but cryptic post.

One fan wrote about Judge's post on Twitter:

"This doesn’t appear to me to be a message from a guy who wants to leave, does it?"

Another fan couldn't figure out if Judge was staying in the Bronx:

"Please don’t say this means you’re not coming back"

LudisChartaLLC @LudisCharta Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks So Judge posted on Instagram So Judge posted on Instagram https://t.co/VGIeB9CHyh I mean after his post season interview he already gave the warning signs this ain’t really shocking, he’s gone. twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… I mean after his post season interview he already gave the warning signs this ain’t really shocking, he’s gone. twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

Christina @hey_christinaxo Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks So Judge posted on Instagram So Judge posted on Instagram https://t.co/VGIeB9CHyh Not gonna lie I thought this was him announcing his farewell to the team and I panicked twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… Not gonna lie I thought this was him announcing his farewell to the team and I panicked twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

The California-native's status remains up in the air. However, persistent rumors have him pointing towards playing back on the West Coast in case he doesn't re-sign with the Yankees.

Aaron Judge, Los Angeles Dodger?

Judge during the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

Born in Sacramento, raised in Linden, and growing up as a San Francisco Giants fan, Aaron Judge is a Californian through and through.

Now, after the Los Angeles Dodgers severed their ties with former National League MVP Cody Bellinger, the rumor mill indicates that they could pursue Judge.

In a recent report, baseball columnist Jon Heyman hinted that the team could realistically chase after the current American League MVP. This is due to the Dodgers recuperating cap space with the contract severances of Bellinger, Justin Turner, Tyler Anderson, Trea Turner, and closer Craig Kimbrel.

