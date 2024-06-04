"This is a dramatic take" - Blake Snell claps back at fan's 'most dramatic falloff' claim after Giants pitcher's second IL stint this season

So far in 2024, things have been pretty rough for the reigning Cy Young winner, Blake Snell. Since moving to the Giants on a free-agency move, things have not worked out the way he might have thought they would.

After a difficult start to the season, Snell is back on the IL for the second time this year. The former Padres star was placed on the 15-day IL by the Giants after he faced some discomfort in his left groin during the team's clash against the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Following this news, there has been a wave of responses from fans who think this is one of the most dramatic downfalls of a player in MLB history. One fan wrote:

"This might be one of the most dramatic falloff’s baseball has seen in a while"

Snell clapped back at the 'most dramatic fall-off claims from and said:

"This a dramatic take"

Blake Snell's reply on fan's comment

This surely isn't how the star pitcher anticipated his time in San Francisco would be. During the initial days of this new season in April, the 2018 All-Star pitcher was first put on the 15-day IL after he suffered a left adductor stain. However, even after returning to the Giants' squad, Snell hasn't shown the form everyone expected.

This season, he has just made six starts for his team and has a 0-3 record. He has an ERA of 9.51 and a WHIP of 1.94 and has 34 strikeouts under his belt. Fans would now surely hope that the star comes back to their squad with his A-Game as soon as possible.

Blake Snell is expected to return to action by All-Star break, per insider

Blake Snell is now back on the injured list for his second stint this year. This is bad news for the Giants, who signed him to a $62 million contract because of his pitching prowess, but things have not turned out the way they expected.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, after two trips to IL, the Giants will surely be more careful with Snell once he is back from his current injury and he might step on the mound after the All-Star break. Talking about a possible deadline for the pitcher's return, Rosenthal said:

"Not exactly, Chris, but earlier this season he had a similar injury, missed about a month. So if he misses about a month again with this one and maybe the Giants will be even more careful this time, who knows? We're talking about July 1st at least, perhaps even the All-Star break."

"This is a pitcher with a 9.51 ERA in just 23 and two-thirds innings so far. He has that $30 million plus salary, the ability to opt out after this season, but if he's not on the mound very often, the Giants might be looking at another $30 million plus for next season."

Snell would surely hope to get back on the mound and find his form back as soon as possible to help out his new team. But it now needs to be seen what steps the Giants take, whether they will use Snell's services right when he is available following his recovery or if they will use him post the All-Star break.

