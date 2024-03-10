"This dude is cursed" - Fans sympathize with Blake Treinen after Dodgers pitcher gets his wind knocked out by a line drive

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen's poor luck with injuries seems to have contniued into 2024 after the pitcher was injured by a line drive straight into his ribcage during spring training.

The 35-year-old right-hander is on way back from injury and hoping to make a comeback this season. However, he was hit by a comebacker while pitching against the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

After being struck in the ribcage by a Sam Huff line drive, Treinen went to ground in pain but could exit the field on his own. Fans across social media were quick to react to his misfortune.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This dude is cursed," tweeted one.

"Bro can't catch a break," aded another.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Blake Treinen was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 2011 MLB Draft before being traded to the Washington Nationals, where he made his major league debut in 2014.

After four years, he was traded back to Athletics for his second spell and spent three seasons there. He signed with the Dodgers ahead of the 2020 season and has been impressive, but only when he's fit to play.

Treinen made a strong start to life in LA in the shortened 2020 season but put up even better numbers in 2021. However, his 2022 season was cut short due to injury, and the same would repeat the next year.

Despite his struggles, he was hpoing to return as one of the better relievers in the league this year, but it might have been jeopardized due to another injury.

Dodgers provide injury update on Blake Treinen

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen had another stroke of bad luck after being struck by a comebacker during Saturday's spring training game against the Texas Rangers.

Expand Tweet

After the game, the Dodgers said that Treinen had suffered a right rib contusion. The full extent of the injury remains unclear, but the team's medical staff will be conducting the necessary examinations.

The player will hope that it's nothing serious and that he will be ready by the start of the 2024 MLB season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.